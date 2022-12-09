The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FRIENDS: From the time that they started school at Nichols Elementary, three girls — Harper True, Rayen Ciccolella and Adrianna Porter — have remained close friends from graduating Cabell Midland High School in 2019 and graduating this Saturday, Dec. 10, from Marshall University. Harper will receive a bachelor of health sciences degree with a minor in psychology. Her parents are Jon and Caroline True of Huntington, and her grandparents are Steve and Karen Gold of Barboursville and Tom and Linda True. Rayen will receive a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology. Her parents are Charlie and Angie Seay of Barboursville and Jarod Ciccolella of Barboursville. Her grandparents are Matt and Robin Mc Comas and Lib and Candy Ciccolella of Barboursville. Adrianna will receive a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology. Her parents are David and Wendy Bannister and Brian Porter of Barboursville. Her grandfather is Wendell Childers of Barboursville.

TOP STUDENTS: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary November students of the month are Logan Jordan, senior, daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan; Quinnlyn Ballengee, daughter of Dewey and Leslie Ballengee of Huntington; Winnie Bird, sophomore, daughter of Steve Bird of Barboursville and Melissa Bird of Huntington; and Hezekiah Riazi, freshman, son of Adam Riazi and Christina Scarberry of Huntington. The students were recognized at a Rotary luncheon meeting in November.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

