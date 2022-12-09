FRIENDS: From the time that they started school at Nichols Elementary, three girls — Harper True, Rayen Ciccolella and Adrianna Porter — have remained close friends from graduating Cabell Midland High School in 2019 and graduating this Saturday, Dec. 10, from Marshall University. Harper will receive a bachelor of health sciences degree with a minor in psychology. Her parents are Jon and Caroline True of Huntington, and her grandparents are Steve and Karen Gold of Barboursville and Tom and Linda True. Rayen will receive a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology. Her parents are Charlie and Angie Seay of Barboursville and Jarod Ciccolella of Barboursville. Her grandparents are Matt and Robin Mc Comas and Lib and Candy Ciccolella of Barboursville. Adrianna will receive a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology. Her parents are David and Wendy Bannister and Brian Porter of Barboursville. Her grandfather is Wendell Childers of Barboursville.
TOP STUDENTS: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary November students of the month are Logan Jordan, senior, daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan; Quinnlyn Ballengee, daughter of Dewey and Leslie Ballengee of Huntington; Winnie Bird, sophomore, daughter of Steve Bird of Barboursville and Melissa Bird of Huntington; and Hezekiah Riazi, freshman, son of Adam Riazi and Christina Scarberry of Huntington. The students were recognized at a Rotary luncheon meeting in November.
ELVES: The week before Christmas, Santa and his elves from Christmas Magic, a local 501c nonprofit organization, will visit patients on the pediatric oncology department of Hoops Children’s Hospital and fulfil their wish lists from PlayStations and video games to bicycles. “Elves” who will deliver the gifts are Jon and Alison Houck, Ed and Cheryl Moss, Sandy Blank, Zack Blank and Tami Light. Although this project is supported by a base of about 200 people, donations are always welcome. They may be mailed to Christmas Magic, P.O. Box 1041, Barboursville, WV 25504. More information may be found on Facebook or chirstmasmagic.rb47@yahoo.com.
DINNER: The Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, presents its 29th annual Christmas Madrigal dinner in the school cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The performance is a combination sit-down dinner, play and concert with the group performing Renaissance-style music in Latin and English. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased by any Collegium musicum member or Booster parent or by calling 304-743-7400, ext. 7420. Enjoy an event that began the first year of the school (1994) and is a valued tradition.
CANTATA: The combined choirs of Barboursville First United Methodist Church and Barboursville Baptist Church will present the cantata, “Glorious Impossible,” at both churches at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Barboursville First United Methodist Church and at 6:30 p.m. at Barboursville Baptist Church. Trina Smith is the director, and Allen Smith is the accompanist.
CONCERT: At 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue and 10th Street, Huntington, presents its 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols featuring the sanctuary and hand bell choirs of the church as well as a brass quintet and string quartet from Marshall University, Huntington East Middle School’s honor choir and the West Hamlin Elementary ensemble. Bruce Rous is the director. There is no charge for admission. For more information, call 304-525-8116.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Teresa Fralic, Jeanette Rowsey, Ann Thornburg, Kim Lantz, Mike McClung, Jr., Sarah Canady, Corley Dennison, Cory Dennison, Brecka Hamlin, Patty Wheeler. Ann Blake, Eleanor Stripping, Trish Frueh, Bernice Young, Meredith Littman, Ken Gainer, Sue Benedict, Edwa Cremeans, Chris Beltz, Polly Gray, Kathy Mays, Jeff Vincent, Taylor Nicole Smith, Roger Hinchman, Blake Meadows, Chardae Jones, Jennifer Byrd, Destiny Pratt, Lauren Johnson, Joe Morgan, Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Dennis Reed, and Cameron Shelton.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Connie Louise Adams, who celebrated her 75th birthday Thursday, and to Herman Davis, who celebrates his 89th birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens, Jason and Nancy Toy, Fred and Sunny Hammers, Rodney and Elizabeth Henderson, and Russ and Sharon Hobbs, who celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.