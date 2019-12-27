Community News
MAGIC: For 13 years, Christmas Magic, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has taken Santa and his elves to children who are patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, especially ones in the pediatric oncology department. Last week they made a visit with carts filled with candy, toys, video games and almost everything the children had on their wish lists. Ones who helped Santa deliver the gifts were Jon and Alison Houck, Ed and Cheryl Moss, Sandy Blank, Zack Blank and Tami Light. This is a 100% tax-deductible organization, with all contributions going directly for gifts for the children. More information may be found on Facebook or christmasmagic.rb47@yahoo.com.
SINGING: The a cappella singing group Renaissance, conducted by Sherry White, performed the program, “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!,” at seven area churches during the Christmas holidays. Members of the group are: sopranos Nancy Hazeldine, Jennifer Lovins, Janet Mitchell, Pattie Saunders and Debby Stoler; altos Johnna Adkins, Paula Davis, Lee Ann Hill, Carla Lapelle and Lynn Tucker; tenors Bob Adkins, Michael Bare, Tim Hill, Larry Lapelle and Rodney LeGrand; and basses David Chenoweth, John Dial, Aaron Holderby, Ethan Perry and Ed Tucker.
MUSICIANS: Several local musicians shared their time and talents by playing their instruments for Christmas cantatas at Barboursville First United Methodist Church and Barboursville Baptist Church on Dec. 8. They are Justin Altizer, Kerry Bart, Melissa Bart, Sara Boyd, Josh Caldwell, Karenann Flouhouse, Stephanie Flouhouse, Heather Glover, Frank Hayes, Stephanie Kerr, Mallory Mount, Sydney Riffe, Rick Roenne, Haley Skaggs, Nicholas Skaggs, Allen Smith and Trina Smith, conductor.
WINNERS: Kenova Beautification announces its 2019 winners of Kenova’s annual Christmas decorating contest. They are: 1215 Walnut St.; 1514 Chestnut St.; 904 Walnut St.; and 1213 Oak St.
CAST: Children from the Barboursville community presented a Christmas play, “The Little Drummer Boy,” on Dec. 11 at Barboursville Baptist Church. Cast members were Addison Boggs, Raelyn Crank, Kayley Glover, Zaiden Kyle, Brenda Morris, Jeremiah Price, Lucy Price, Emma Stump, Hailey Stump, Ryan Hightower, Jamie Morris, Amanda Boggs, Sarah Crank, Hannah Scarbro, Kelly Kuhn, Mary Beth Scarbro and Trina Smith, director.
FINALIST: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School student Emilie Charles, who is the student winner of the West Virginia Heisman and is a national Heisman finalist. Emilie holds the school’s record for highest scorer in soccer. As a national Heisman finalist, Emilie has earned $5,000 in scholarship money. Her parents are Drs. Paul Charles and Paulette Wehner, of Huntington.
PIZZA: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts its last free community meal of 2019 with a pizza party from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Everyone is welcome.
