Community News
FIREFIGHTERS: Members of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner Dec. 14 at the Barboursville Senior Center with Richie Gobble, chief of Ripley Fire Department, as the guest speaker. Jerry Johnson received the Firefighter of the Year award and Tyler Burgess was presented an award for his 15 years of service in the BVFD. Other award recipients were Jerry Johnson, Red Basher award; Jamie Dzierzak, Klutz award; and Allen Shumaker, Captain Whant award. Officers of the BVFD are Chad Ward, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; Andrew Frazier, deputy chief; Tyler Burgess, captain; DJ Flynn, captain; Corey Kincaid, captain; Patrick Wagoner, lieutenant; Roger Meehling, lieutenant; Selena Curry, secretary/treasurer; and Jerry Johnson, sergeant at arms.
MINISTER: Barboursville Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church welcomes its new minister, the Rev. Cinda Stiltner Harkless, in January 2020. Harkless graduated from Barboursville High School in 1974, from Marshall University in 1979 and from the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1999. In 2004, she was ordained by the Presbytery of West Virginia and has been pastor of Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church until now. Cinda is married to Ed Harkless, music teacher at Cabell Midland High School and organist at First Presbyterian Church of Huntington. They have three daughters, Katy, Sarah Beth and Caroline, and two grandsons, Briar and Thomas.
ALL-STATE: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School’s first-team all-state football members: Zack McCoy, Jakob Caudill, JJ Roberts and Jackson Oxley. On Wednesday morning, Roberts signed to play football at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His parents are BJ and Tosha Roberts, of Barboursville.
BLOOD DRIVES: The Huntington American Red Cross is having two blood drives in the Barboursville area. One will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the fellowship hall of Barboursville First United Methodist Church, corner of Water and Main streets. On Dec. 30, one will be offered at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. Call 304-736-1402 for available time.
SANTA: Take your family to 3 Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 3677 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, for cookies and hot chocolate with Santa. Children are encouraged to be there early so they can watch Santa’s arrival in a sleigh. Children ages 10 and under may eat free from the children’s menu with the purchase of an adult meal.
BLUE CHRISTMAS: Barboursville First United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Water streets, hosts a Blue Christmas worship at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The season leading up to Christmas may be emotionally draining for some, especially for those who have lost a loved one during the year, so a Blue Christmas worship service offers an event for people to acknowledge sadness in the midst of a happy season. Several churches will be worshiping together. The community is invited to attend.
LIGHT SHOW: Be sure to take the family and drive through Barboursville’s Village of Lights at Barboursville Park, 1 Park Road, Barboursville. This event will be available on Thursday through Sunday this weekend and next weekend from 6 to 10 p.m. The driving tour begins at the entrance to the park and exits at the soccer field complex on 4-H Camp Road.
CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP: Several area churches will have special Christmas Eve worship services. Barboursville First United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Water streets, offers two services — one at 7 p.m. and another at 11 p.m. Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., has its candlelight communion service at 6:30 p.m. Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, has its candlelight communion service at 7 p.m. Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, 955 Main St., Barboursville, will have its Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Leigh Ann Ellis Genetti, Christi Kuhner, Andrew Burns, Kay Freeman, Gary Roy, Marcie Anderson, Elijah Smith, Becky Nisbet, Eric Fetty, Glenn Smith, Sue Nichols, Marvin Staton, Joy Ransdell, Eben Staggs, Jennifer Shivley, Craig Coster, Chris Black, Diane Black, Bode King, Shaun McComas, Harold Bias, Taylor Cassidy, Tim Cassidy, Tammy Rozzi, Pete Brezden, Beverly Howell, Carlton Beth, James Dunfee, Donald Cremeans, Patty Frost, Woodson Proctor, Jessica Haas, Sarah Watts, Sarah Day, Erin Wilson, Lynn Mayfield, Frank Roberts, Kelli Floyd, Christie Ayoub, Candace Butcher and Jenny Bear.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Zakary Kidd, who blew out nine candles Wednesday; to twin brothers Kegan and Kasey McComas, who celebrated their 17th birthdays Wednesday; to Connie Rutherford, whose birthday was Wednesday; to Brantles Shaffer, who celebrates his ninth birthday today; to husband and wife Randall and Sandy Blankenship, who celebrate their birthdays today and Saturday; and to Kevin Dillon, who celebrates his 25th birthday Dec. 25.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jim and Amy Reiter, Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Russ and Maridel Witten, Jim and Sandy Boggess, Greg and Barbara Isaacs, Rick and Mona Epperly, Pete and Angie Thomas, Darren and Rhonda Smith, Gary and Linda Daniels, Bill Dan and Pat Ray, Art and Linda Chapman, Terrell and Amanda Johnson, and Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston, who celebrated their 22nd anniversary Dec. 16.