Community News
GATHERING: Holidays are a great time for family get-togethers. John and Mary Minichan, of Barboursville, enjoyed Thanksgiving with 25 members of their family and their extended families joining them for the holiday. Their son, Rick, and his wife, Jennifer, traveled from Aiken, South Carolina, with their children, Katie and Richard, and their daughter, Letha, and her husband, Jackson Ferdon, from Charleston, South Carolina. Jennifer’s father and mother, Jack and Janet Reed from Aiken, also joined them. Son John Allen and his wife, Kyra, came from Hendersonville, Tennessee, with their son, Blake, and Kyra’s mother, Sally Sovine, and her sister and husband, Krista and Phil Dailey, of Culloden, joined them. Son Robert and his sons, Mark David and Tyler, drove from Lexington, Kentucky.
THANKSGIVING: John and Joan Sharp felt quite blessed when their family brought a prepared Thanksgiving dinner with them and they all enjoyed it at their home in Barboursville. Eighteen family members were there for dinner, and a granddaughter and two great-granddaughters visited later in the afternoon.
80TH: Congratulations to Donnie Dunkle, who celebrated his 80th birthday with his family Dec. 2. Donnie and his wife, Patti, live in Barboursville.
CANTATA: The choirs of Barboursville First United Methodist Church, Barboursville Baptist Church and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will join to present a cantata, “Good News from Home,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Barboursville Baptist Church. Trina Smith is the director.
PERFORMANCE: Don’t miss the Renaissance singers’ presentation of “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., Barboursville. They also will perform Dec. 13 at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church; Dec. 16 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church; Dec. 19 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church; and Dec. 20 at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church.
CONCERT: On Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band will present its annual Christmas concert at the First Baptist Church of Kenova’s Family Life Center, corner of 12th and Chestnut streets in Kenova. Admission is free.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program meets at the Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, for its Tuesday Talk. Dr. Becca Hansen will present a program about providing a safe and accepting environment for individuals who are living with autism spectrum disorders. Admission is free for LLP members and $10 for non-members.
MEETING: On Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., the League of Women Voters will host a meeting on election laws at the Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. Representatives from the Cabell County Clerk’s Office and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office will answer questions concerning election laws in West Virginia including campaign finance rules, purging the registration rolls, protection from intervention in elections by foreign parties, etc. The public is invited.
DANCE: Dance host Dick Newman encourages everyone to join him for an evening of ballroom dancing from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave. During the evening, some sing-along Christmas tunes will be interspersed among the dance music.
THEATER: Alchemy Theatre Troupe and Mak Art Studio present “The Alchemy Holiday Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Mak Art Studio, 604 ½ Central Ave., Barboursville. Laura Donahoe will accompany the singers. Admittance is by donation. Bring the entire family.
TOUR: The second annual Holiday Candlelight House Tour, sponsored by Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Six homes in Huntington are on the tour. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased Sunday at the Holiday Gift Shop, 512 11th Ave., Huntington.
MEMORIAL: Are you looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for your Marshall University super football fan? Make a donation in his/her name to the www.gofundme.com/marshall-football-memorialfund to help save a piece of Marshall history. Donations are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that artist Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. A certificate of donation will be emailed to you and you will receive a personal invitation to the rededication ceremony.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Izaiah Hart, Mark Wilson, Carol Carrico, Adam Shaver, Karl Shaver, Jeanette Rowsey, Hannah Saxton, Tyler Simpkins, Reece Gill, Tom Lambert, Mike Smith, Paula Peyton, Barbara J. Clark, Eleanor Stripping, Brecka Hamlin, Patty Wheeler, Jennifer Holley, Jennifer Ball, Betsy Stewart, Katina Simms, Ashley Hardin, Tina Smith, Red Dawson, Haley Ward, Mei Khuu, Shannon Large, Randy Turley, Kathy Mays, Edsel Rollyson, Roger Hinchman, Blake Meadows, Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Connie Adkins, Joe Morgan and Emily Garren.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Lauren Scott Webber, who celebrated her 16th birthday Tuesday; to Ed Clark, whose 86th birthday was Wednesday; and Taylor Nicole Smith, who blows out 21 candles on Saturday.
WED: Wedding congratulations to Mark and Jennifer Ball on Dec. 2.