Community News
MINISTRY: Jack Mease and Len Rogers arrived in Nicaragua at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 for their 22nd annual two-week Christmas trip where they will continue their ministry of building homes for families, supporting the education of children and providing Christmas celebrations for more than 100 children. With donations and help from several local individuals and groups, they will build five houses: two Connie Lynn Rogers Houses of Hope; two houses at the cost of $3,500, which were paid by anonymous donations; and one by the Good Samaritan Church of God. They attended graduation ceremonies for three students who graduated from the public high school and one who graduated from dental school. In March, one student will become a doctor, and in May, one will graduate from nursing school. This ministry supports 33 students in school there. To help this ministry, a check may be written to NESH, P.O. Box 731, Barboursville, WV 25504. NESH is short for Nicaragua Education, Shelter and Health Fund Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. One hundred percent of your contribution will go toward work in Nicaragua. All administrative costs are paid by the Kroger Co.
DINNER: Cabell Midland High School’s Collegium musicum, directed by Ed Harkless, presents its 26th annual Christmas Madrigal dinner, “The King’s Vacation,” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, in the school’s cafeteria for $15 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Twelve CMHS seniors will perform in this play and concert: Michelle Adkins, Johnathan Edwards, Ellie Fisher, Victoria Harris, Kaylin Hayes, Laura Lubbe, Emily McCormick, Faith Mundstock, Grayson Nash, Aundrea Perry, Tristan Rhodes and Autumn Wooten. For ticket information, call 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.
CANTATA: The Pea Ridge United Methodist chancel choir and chancel bronze bell choir, under the direction of Alexander Lee, present the cantata “Journey of Promises,” by Joseph M. Martin with narration by Pamela Martin, on Sunday, Dec. 15, during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Special guest soloists include Emily Cloer and Michael Bare. A community Christmas dinner will follow in the fellowship hall. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4467 or visit www.pearidgeumc.org.
DANCE: Enjoy an evening of ballroom dancing and some sing-along Christmas tunes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., with Dick Newman as dance host.
CABARET: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe and Make Art Studio present “The Alchemy Holiday Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Make Art Studio, 604 ½ Central Ave., Barboursville. Laura Donahoe will accompany the singers. Admission is by donation.
FESTIVAL: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St., Huntington, presents its 10th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The lessons tell the biblical story of the birth of Jesus accompanied by favorite carols and Christmas songs. The music and Scripture are performed by Johnson Memorial’s sanctuary and bell choirs, Johnson’s Marshall University Music Scholars, MU Faculty Brass Quintet, MU String Quartet, organist Johan Bates and St. Joseph school’s children’s choir.
CHOIR: The choir of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., Barboursville, presents the cantata “Changed by a Baby Boy” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The choir is directed by Johnna Adkins. The community is invited.
OLDIES: YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, 341 E. Main St., Milton. Sandy Chapman, Lisa Thompson and Shannon Drown will sing traditional songs of the season.
GIFTS: If you still need some Christmas gifts, check the gift ideas at the Parlor Gift Shop in the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Items from local artisans are available as well as this year’s Barboursville Christmas tree ornament.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Teresa Fralic, Ann Thornburg, Margaret Kastanas, Sarah Canady, Mike McClung Jr., Delores Donahoe, Kevin Lantz, Betty Miller, Joyce Stull, Chris Jarvis, Cynthia Short, Hailey Christian, Stephanie Edwards, Matthew Thomas, Gladys Goodson, Richard Morrison, Brennen Adkins, Mary Beth Goodson, Jason Moore, Justine Sperry, Ken Gainer, Edwa Cremeans, Steve Hensley, Ruth Swanson, Jamie Powers, Natalee Dunn, Chris Beltz, Kara Ann Blevins, Jeff Vincent, Chardae Jones, Jennifer Byrd, Tara Marshall, Kathy Meehling, Dennis Reed, Saundra Potter, Anthony Riggio, Lynn Rich, Teresa Burns, Jody Allen Shafer and Brandon Baker.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Frances White, who celebrated her 84th birthday Wednesday; to Molly Watson, whose birthday was Thursday; to Ethan Adkins, who blows out 11 candles today; and to Elizabeth Janae Chapman, whose 24th birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Fred and Sunny Hammers, Robin and Ann Reed, David and Michelle Sinclair, Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens, Keith and Bonnie Simpkins, Rodney and Elizabeth Henderson, John and Teresa Dial, and Danny and Mica Smith. Correction from last week: Mark and Jennifer Ball celebrated their wedding anniversary Dec. 2.