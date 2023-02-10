The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SELECTED: Congratulations to Bob Morris, Cabell Midland High School’s swim team coach, who was recently selected by nine other school coaches as the Mountain State Athletic Conference coach of the year. Morris retired from teaching in 2022 but returned this year to coach the CMHS swim team. This is his 17th year of coaching. In 2013 and 2021, he was selected as West Virginia state coach of the year. Bob’s two daughters, Alyssa Gregory and Sara Morris, are his assistant coaches. Ten members of the CMHS swim team recently qualified to participate in the state meet on February 16 and 17 in Morgantown. They are Katerina Smith, Blaire Vaughn, Pati Robertson, Gaby Robertson, Candace Huh, Luke Lunsford, Luke Huh, Gavin Blake, Joey Bacon, and Tyson Cremeans. This is the 10th year that Cabell Midland has had a swim team.

READING: On Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m., Corley Dennison, an Ona resident and retired Marshall University professor, will hold a reading and book signing of his debut novel, “When the Center Held True,” at Booktenders bookstore on Central Avenue in Barboursville. Everyone is welcome.

