SELECTED: Congratulations to Bob Morris, Cabell Midland High School’s swim team coach, who was recently selected by nine other school coaches as the Mountain State Athletic Conference coach of the year. Morris retired from teaching in 2022 but returned this year to coach the CMHS swim team. This is his 17th year of coaching. In 2013 and 2021, he was selected as West Virginia state coach of the year. Bob’s two daughters, Alyssa Gregory and Sara Morris, are his assistant coaches. Ten members of the CMHS swim team recently qualified to participate in the state meet on February 16 and 17 in Morgantown. They are Katerina Smith, Blaire Vaughn, Pati Robertson, Gaby Robertson, Candace Huh, Luke Lunsford, Luke Huh, Gavin Blake, Joey Bacon, and Tyson Cremeans. This is the 10th year that Cabell Midland has had a swim team.
READING: On Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m., Corley Dennison, an Ona resident and retired Marshall University professor, will hold a reading and book signing of his debut novel, “When the Center Held True,” at Booktenders bookstore on Central Avenue in Barboursville. Everyone is welcome.
DINNER: The Cabell Midland High School’s Collegium Musicum is offering a Valentine’s Day spaghetti dinner on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Dinner is available for $5 per person and take-out meals are available. Members of the musical group will perform all evening.
VALENTINE: Call 304-302-6683 now to reserve a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone — a singing valentine by the ThunderTones, a barbershop chorus of men and women who sing a cappella music in four-part harmony. The valentines, offered for $50, include two songs, a card and a rose delivered on Valentine’s Day.
BREAKFAST: Take the family out for a delicious pancake breakfast Saturday morning, Feb. 11, from 8-11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., sponsored by the Barboursville Rotary Club. Pancakes, honey baked ham and more will be available for $5. Proceeds will benefit the Barboursville Rotary’s charity account.
TALK: Michael Little will continue his talk on Dolly Sods at Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk on Feb. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Marshall University’s Performing Arts Center located in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington. Parking is available on a lot or in a garage next door. Everyone is encouraged to attend but a Zoom link will be sent later for those who can’t attend. Members may bring a guest free of charge for this meeting. Membership in the MULLP is $50 for 18 months. For more information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.
CONCERT: “Love and Loss: The Silent Struggle,” a concert featuring Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes, piano, will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St., Huntington. Worthington is an associate professor of music at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Botes is an associate professor of piano at Marshall University. There is no charge for the concert. A reception will follow the concert so those who attend may meet and chat with the artists.
MEETING: The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington (NIoH), the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall to hear reports of items of interest to the neighborhoods presented by Cabell Huntington Health Department, the Department of Planning, and the Huntington Police Department. The board of directors of the NIoH will consider three applicants for mini-grants with limits of $500. At the conclusion of the meeting, representatives of the NIoH will attend the 7:30 p.m. meeting of the city council to hear Mayor Steve Williams give the “State of the City” address. For more information, contact Carole Boster at boster36@comcast.net or 304-417-1763.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeff Chapman, Anna Smith, Sandra Sargent, Pauline Adkins, Jordan Apgar, Harvey Morrison, Mark Call, John Ball, Phil Vallandingham, Kathy Witten Lester, Lib Ciccolella, Tressa Bowers, Sherry Noe, Brooklynn Dunn, Debi Morris, Mia Mc Comas, Ireta Shafer, Debby Isaacs, Tim Sewell, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson, Brenda Boggs, Cyndy Stevens, Eddie Epperson, Mark Ball, Richard Hill, and Clinton and Dottie Meadows who shared the same birthday on Wednesday.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Donna DeBord who celebrated her 85th birthday Sunday; to Alexandra Jarrell who celebrated her 21st birthday Tuesday; to Mason Dixon Chapman who blew out 8 candles Wednesday; to Gunnar McGill who is 11 today; to Jean Riggio whose 76th birthday is today; to Shorty Maynard who is 83 years old today; and to Jim Thornburg who celebrates his birthday Sunday. Belated birthday wishes to John Caldwell who celebrated his 60th birthday on Feb. 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Charles and Anne Goodman, Tracy and Bonnie Lipscomb, David and Renee Dunfee, and Mike and Brenda Saunders.
