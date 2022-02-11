SUPER BOWL: Jerod Smalley, an anchor reporter for NBC 4 Sports in Columbus, Ohio, has been a lifelong Bengals fan, and, as a sportscaster, he has had the opportunity to cover many major sports events. He says, though, that nothing will top his going to Los Angeles this week to cover the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Jerod, a Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University grad, is the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley, of Barboursville.
CHAMPIONS: Proud parents Ryan and Melissa Stewart and grandparents Jim and Sue Stewart of Emmaline Stewart enjoyed cheering her Level Two team of Famous Superstars from Charleston when the team attended the Cheer Derby Cheer competition in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 2. The team won the Youth Two division, making them the national champions, and then went on to win grand champions with the highest score in the entire Level Two division (16 teams). The team members are Emma Cadle, Chloe Ellis, Braylynn Richmond, Lily White, Ellie Rawlings, Emmaline Stewart, Maddie Adkins, Addie Summerfield, Bailey Smith, Kaindence Caldwell, Sloane Carty, Bristol Spurlock, Tatum Roberts, Miley Lambert and Victoria Hammond. Coaches are Sarahja Davis and Bryson Bias.
SIGNED: Congratulations to my grandson, Jake Nash, who signed a letter of intent last week to play football at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, during his college career beginning next fall. Jake is a senior at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Kentucky, and is the son of Jeff and Christi Nash, of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Proud grandparents Trish Nash, of Huntington, and my husband, Dick Spencer, and I, of Barboursville, are looking forward to attending lots of football games the next four years.
TOURNAMENT: Cabell Midland High School’s boys basketball team was invited to compete in a basketball tournament with three other West Virginia boys teams in the first-ever Battle for the Springhouse tournament at The Greenbrier resort last week. On Feb. 4, CMHS defeated Martinsburg 66-59, and on Feb. 5, they defeated Wyoming East 68-49 to win the tournament. Players are Jack Eastone, Jackson Fetty, Kyle Frost, Cooper Gibson, Dominic Schmidt, Chandler Schmidt, Tevin Taylor, Ethan Blackburn, Aiden Cottrell, Logan Gillispie, Levi Marshall, Luke Marshall and Carson Thompson. Coaches are J.J. Martin and Cristina Schmidt.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeff Chapman, Nila Cobb, Joe Fralic, Anna Smith, Sandra Sargent, Pauline Adkins, Jordan Apgar, Kenneth Nance, Jillian Freeman, Oretha Sowards, Kathy Lester, Kim Socha, Ella Nease, Harvey Morrison, Mark Call, Ernestine Blake, John Ball, Phil Vallandingham, Caroline True, Draven Spradling, Lib Ciccolella, Tressa Bowers, Jim Thornburg, Terri Burks Priddy, Mia Marie McComas, Alexandra Jarrell, Ireta Shafer, Debbie Isaacs, Tim Sewell, Debbie Adkins, D.J. Roberts, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson, Pauletta Shafer Lewis, Cyndy Stevens, Carlene La Pointe, Eddie Epperson, Mark Ball, Jean Riggio, Richard Hill and Zenith Evans.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Parker Adkins, daughter of Jordan and Meghann Adkins and granddaughter of Fred and Sunny Hammers, of Barboursville, who blew out four candles Monday; to Clinton Knox Meadows, who celebrated his sixth birthday Monday; to Mason David Chapman, who was 7 years old Tuesday; to Shorty Maynard, whose 82nd birthday was Thursday; and to Morgan Rayann Webber, who will be 21 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Randy and Lisa Rhoades, Tracy and Bonnie Lipscomb, David and Renee Dunfee, and Mike and Brenda Saunders.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.