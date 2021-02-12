Community news
FUNDRAISER: Thanks to Brooke Burkhammer, Marshall University women’s golf coach, who put a smile on many golfers’ faces last week when she sent save-the-date cards for the MU Nine and Wine golf fundraiser, which is scheduled for April 26 at the Guyan Golf and Country Club. It makes us think that spring will be here soon! More reservation information will be posted later or may be found on the MU women’s golf page on Facebook.
SUPERINTENDENT: Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball of the United Methodist Church, West Virginia Conference, announced last week that she plans to appoint Reverend Christopher W. “Chip” Bennett to be the new district superintendent of the Southern District of the UMCWVC, effective July 1. Bennett will replace the Rev. Dr. Okey Harless. He is a native of Buckhannon, West Virginia, and is currently pastor of Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. He holds a degree in organizational leadership from Mountain State University and a master of divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. For the past 21 years, Bennett has served in the Army Reserve and the West Virginia Army National Guard and is currently the chaplain for the 1092nd Engineer Battalion. He and his wife, Karyn, have three children: Gabby, Evelyn and Ira.
PROGRAM: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will have its Tuesday Talk from 10:30 a.m. until noon Feb. 16 with Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University, speaking about the current and future growth taking place at Marshall. The Zoom presentation is free to members of the MULLP and $10 for non-members. For membership information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
COMPETITION: Congratulations to the Highlander Battalion of the Huntington High School JROTC as all four of the leadership and academics teams progressed to round two of the national Junior Leadership and Academic Bowl competition. Members of these teams will compete next month for their spot at the all-service national competition, which will be in Washington, D.C., in June.
90TH: Jim Reiter, of Barboursville, celebrates his 90th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 23. His wife, Amy, suggests that a card shower would be a great way to help him celebrate that milestone. His mailing address is P.O. Box 754, Barboursville, WV 25504.
100TH: Sandy Freeman sent me a note to say that her mother, Imogene Davidson, formerly a Barboursville resident, greatly appreciated and enjoyed all the cards and telephone calls she received to celebrate her 100th birthday recently. Davidson currently lives with Freeman in Venice, Florida.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeff Chapman, Anna Smith, Joe Fralic, Sandy Sargent, Cody Braley, Pauline Adkins, John Workman, Sue Workman, Noah Blosser, Ella Nease, Kim Socha, Harvey Morrison, Mark Call, Elayna Jenkins, Ernestine Blake, Phil Vallandingham, Caroline True, Tressa Bowers, Jim Thornburg, Debby Isaacs, Debbie Adkins, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson, Pauletta Shafer Lewis, John Thomas, John Salyers, Charlene La Pointe, Val Johnson, Jean Riggio, Sherry Noe and Pam Banks.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Shorty Maynard, who celebrated his 81st birthday Tuesday; to Morgan Rayann Webber, who will be 20 years old Saturday; and to Jim Waugh, who celebrates his birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Robert and Patricia Laing, Ryan and Heather Stull, Randy and Lisa Rhoades, Brent and Karyn Kimball, Roger and Sandy Hinchman, David and Renee Dunfee, and Mike and Brenda Saunders.