MISSION: In March, five area residents will join 40 volunteers from Buckhannon, West Virginia, for a nine-day, medical-surgical-dental mission trip, Hands and Hearts for Christ, to provide for the less fortunate people in Central America. The group traveled to Belize for 18 years and has been going to Guatemala the last two years. The team has performed approximately 1,800 surgeries in the past 20 years and anticipates doing at least 80 to 100 surgeries this year. Volunteers going from the Barboursville area are Dave Owens and his daughter, Marissa; Denise Walker; and Lisa Roach. Gary Eddy joins them from Chesapeake, Ohio. Owens and Eddy will be on the anesthesia team; Walker and Roach will do ancillary work such as sterilizing instruments, running surgical books and working in the pharmacy. Marissa, a West Virginia University freshman, will shadow the anesthesia team and do other necessary chores. These volunteers take all medical supplies with them in two trunks each, which they must pay for as their checked luggage. This amounts to approximately $8,000. The Hands and Hearts for Christ Foundation recently sponsored a sponsor-a-trunk fundraiser to cover this expense. If anyone would like to donate, send checks to the foundation at P. O. Box 2156, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s February students of the month are: senior Lucas Stanley, son of Steven and Amy Stanley of Milton; junior Hannah Carter, daughter of Anthony Carter of Saint Albans and Laura Staub of Barboursville; sophomore Chloe Slaughter, daughter of Chris and Nicole Slaughter of Culloden; and freshman Olivia Bryant, daughter of Jamie Bryant of Barboursville and Holly Bryant of Culloden. The students were recognized this week at a Barboursville Rotary Club luncheon.
MUSIC: Barboursville Baptist Church, 948 Main St., is hosting the Kingsmen Quartet this evening at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
CELEBRATED: Friends, family and co-workers helped three Barboursville police officers celebrate their promotions on Feb. 7 at a Barboursville Council meeting. Sgt. Chris Staten was promoted to lieutenant, and patrolmen, Charles Seay and Bart Copley were promoted to corporal.
WINNERS: Three Cabell Midland High School female athletes earned state recognition in sports recently. Zoey Salmons, a senior and daughter of Bobby Salmons of Hamlin and Chrystal Campbell of Branchland, won her fourth consecutive girls’ wrestling state championship and is the only female in state history to do so; Lorali Smith, daughter of Jacob Smith of Glenwood and Ashley Smith of Milton, won a state wrestling title; and Taylor Sargent, daughter of Todd and Dee Sargent of Milton, was a two-time medalist in the girls’ state golf tournament. Also, congratulations to CMHS women’s wrestling coach, Louden Goodpaster, who was selected as the 2023 West Virginia girls’ high school coach of the year.
NEW ARRIVAL: Congratulations to Barboursville volunteer firefighter, Philip Kennedy and his wife, Kristen, on the birth of their daughter, Layton Jobe, on Feb. 10, 2023.
MEETING: The Westmoreland and West Huntington Neighborhood Associations will co-sponsor a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and Casey Napier, prevention coordinator of the CHHD, will provide information about heart health, ways to recognize symptoms, and preventative care. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Waugh, Joe Fralic, Oretha Sowards, Noah Blosser, Chelsea Brown, Steve Chapman, Roger Adkins, Betty Beckett, Colleen Johnson, Kim Schmidt, Phyllis Griffith, Sophia Curtian Chircop, Valerie Wolford, Mary Ellen Dilley Winters, Karen Gold, Kevin Chircop, Mary Minichan, Debbie McGinnis, Pam Banks, Debbie Adkins, Pauletta Shafer Lewis, John Thomas, Carlene La Pointe, Brian Scott Spence, Val Johnson, Katelynn McKenzie Beltz, Aaron Hilton, Sandy Hinchman, Morgan Rayann Webber, John Salyers and Braxton Wyatt Gue.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Bella Rose Smith, oldest granddaughter of “Giggy” Debby and “Pappaul” Neal Morrison, who celebrates her 12th birthday today; to Mike Saunders whose 73rd birthday is Sunday; and Alexandra Kate “Lexi” Adkins who blows out 3 candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Ron and Lynda Bates, Marvin and Doris Staton, and Roger and Sandy Hinchman.
