MISSION: In March, five area residents will join 40 volunteers from Buckhannon, West Virginia, for a nine-day, medical-surgical-dental mission trip, Hands and Hearts for Christ, to provide for the less fortunate people in Central America. The group traveled to Belize for 18 years and has been going to Guatemala the last two years. The team has performed approximately 1,800 surgeries in the past 20 years and anticipates doing at least 80 to 100 surgeries this year. Volunteers going from the Barboursville area are Dave Owens and his daughter, Marissa; Denise Walker; and Lisa Roach. Gary Eddy joins them from Chesapeake, Ohio. Owens and Eddy will be on the anesthesia team; Walker and Roach will do ancillary work such as sterilizing instruments, running surgical books and working in the pharmacy. Marissa, a West Virginia University freshman, will shadow the anesthesia team and do other necessary chores. These volunteers take all medical supplies with them in two trunks each, which they must pay for as their checked luggage. This amounts to approximately $8,000. The Hands and Hearts for Christ Foundation recently sponsored a sponsor-a-trunk fundraiser to cover this expense. If anyone would like to donate, send checks to the foundation at P. O. Box 2156, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s February students of the month are: senior Lucas Stanley, son of Steven and Amy Stanley of Milton; junior Hannah Carter, daughter of Anthony Carter of Saint Albans and Laura Staub of Barboursville; sophomore Chloe Slaughter, daughter of Chris and Nicole Slaughter of Culloden; and freshman Olivia Bryant, daughter of Jamie Bryant of Barboursville and Holly Bryant of Culloden. The students were recognized this week at a Barboursville Rotary Club luncheon.

