STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students selected as February Rotary students of the month by the Barboursville Rotary Club are senior Lainey Sansom, daughter of Brent and Karen Sansom of Barboursville; junior Natalie Leese, daughter of Malinda Chaffin of Culloden and Chris Leese of Milton; sophomore Jackson Erwin, daughter of Julie Aldridge of Ona and Sean Erwin of Huntington; and freshman Adison Wilmoth, daughter of Billy and Amy Wilmoth of Salt Rock. The students were recognized last week at a luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club of Barboursville.
CONTINUING EDUCATION: Jacob Morgan of Barboursville is now seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Clinic, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final state of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. Jacob celebrated the entrance of this final phase of his chiropractic education on Jan. 21 during a pinning ceremony on the Sherman College campus in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This internship gives students the opportunity to complete their remaining clinical and business courses while participating in community events. He is a 2014 Cabell Midland High School graduate and studied at Marshall University.
NAMED: Congratulations to Timothy Stollings of Prichard who has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay which is located in Findlay, Ohio.
SHOW CHOIR: Enjoy a “cabaret knight” dinner and show tonight or tomorrow in the Cabell Midland High School cafeteria offered by the Rhythm in Red CMHS show choir. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. for $20 per person. The dinner is catered by Texas Roadhouse. Musical entertainment will be provided during dinner and followed by a showcase performance of Rhythm in Red’s 2022 competition show, “Be the Life of the Party.”
DINNER: Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3544 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville, offers a spaghetti dinner in its fellowship hall on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 5 until 7 p.m. All donations support the youth program. Everyone is welcome.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Rotary Club of Barboursville will have a pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. until 11a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue for $5 per person. Masks are required. Proceeds go toward the club’s charity account. Takeout orders are available. Sponsorships of the breakfast for local businesses are available by emailing barboursvillerotary@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.barboursvillerotary.org or check the club’s Facebook page.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Guest speakers will be Shannon Stephens, housing inspector for single family properties, and Mat Winters, fire marshal in charge of multifamily and commercial rentals. They will address an ordinance that was recently passed by Huntington administrators that requires a registry of residential and commercial rentals in Huntington. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
