Community News
TEAMS: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School’s Science Olympiad teams who participated in the West Virginia State Tournament recently. Team Scarlet placed first, and Team Silver placed third. The next tournament that they compete in will be the national tournament that will be held virtually on May 22, 2021. Members of Team Scarlet are Breann Tennyson, Savannah Smith, Peyton Levi, Brennan Moore, Trisha Bone, Ella Neese, Jada Mullins, Isabelle Bacchus, Eleni Zerie, Alaine Rutherford, Nadine Abdelgaber, Sydney Barbour, Olivia Turman and Xander Opimo. Team Silver members are Kensie Nottingham, Caden Thompson, Alexis Frydryeh, Zayla Steen, Audrey Pickett, Sydney Eastes, Erin Webb, Haley Smith, Chris Isom, Luke Bird, Garrett Shields, Lucas Stanley and Luke Huh. The teams’ sponsor is CMHS science teacher, Brian McNeel.
80TH: Mary Minichan’s family surprised her with a somewhat unusual 80th birthday party last Saturday. Even though it is February, the party was held on Mary’s back porch so that social distancing could be observed. Mary’s sons and their wives, Rick and Jennifer from Aiken, South Carolina, and John Allen and Kyra from Gallatin, Tennessee, hosted the party for family members and nearby friends. Her son, Robert, and his wife, Raine, of Lexington, were unable to attend.
WEATHER: Former Barboursville resident Phyllis Stanley, who lives in Dallas, Texas, with her son, Charles, called me this week to say that the weather there reminds her of West Virginia and her friends here. When she called on Monday, the temperature ranged between 25 to 5 degrees with several inches of snow and lots of power outages.
PROGRAM: Because of the ice storm, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program has moved its Tuesday Talk to Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until noon with Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University, speaking about the current and future growth taking place at Marshall. The Zoom presentation is free to members and $10 for nonmembers. For membership information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Steve Chapman, Elizabeth Lee, Roger Adkins, Karen O’Brian, Claudia Stevens, Barbara Turner, Ed Knisely, Betty Beckett, Sherry Paugh, Colleen Johnson, Sarah Bates, Linda Carroll, Phyllis Griffith, Christie O’Bryan, Kim Schmidt, Cecilia Dolin, Karyn Kimball, Sophia Curtlan Chircop, Valerie Wolford, Mary Ellen Dilley Winters, Karen Gold, Kevin Chircop, Joan Sharp, Jared Cassidy, Jim Setzer, Debbie McGinnis, Shawn Black, Mike Saunders, Sandy Hinchman and Aaron Hilton.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Karen Gold, who celebrated a special birthday Tuesday; to Draven Spradling, who blows out 9 candles Saturday; to Katelynn Beltz, whose 20th birthday is Saturday; to Kenneth Artis, who will be 54 years old Monday; and to Braxton Wyatt Gue, who celebrates his 18th birthday Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Marvin and Doris Staton and Ron and Linda Bates.