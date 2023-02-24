ACCOMPLISHED: Dr. Will Lester, son of Todd and Kathy Lester of Barboursville, is completing his three-year residency in pediatrics at the University of Florida Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He was recently elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. In July, Lester will begin a three-year fellowship in pediatric intensive care at the University of Texas Southwest Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He is the grandson of Geraldine Perry and Russ and Mary Witten.
VISIT: Gene McLeod, a Huntington East High School, Marshall University and the University of Virginia grad, enjoyed the weekend back home in Huntington visiting with friends and attending the last two home games of the Marshall University basketball team. Thanks to a friend’s thoughtfulness, he sat in the seats at the ballgame that his parents, Richard and Jane McLeod, had sat for many years during their more than 60 years of being MU fans. Gene currently lives in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife Kathy.
SCOUTS: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville celebrated Boy Scout Sunday on Feb. 5, with Boy Scout Troop 733 opening and closing the morning worship service by presenting and retiring the American flag. The church sponsors this troop that is under the leadership of Scoutmaster Bryan Workman.
ARTISTS: The Tri-State Arts Association is announcing its new-member jurying on Saturday, March 11. Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are invited to submit five pieces of original visual art work (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee by 9 a.m. to Studio 3, behind the Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, and to return by 1 p.m. to pick up the works. Woodcarving, glasswork, fiber arts, mosaic, batik, fine-art jewelry and pottery are also accepted. A $25 jurying fee is required. For more information, contact Jesse Thornton at email-admin@reflectioninapool.com or http://www.tri-stateartsassociation.org.
MEAL: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community meal on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, fruit salad, cole slaw, cookies and beverages. The meal is sponsored by the East Huntington Lions Club. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
ELECTION: It’s almost time for the Village of Barboursville’s city elections. If you are interested in running for mayor, recorder, or city council, stop by the recorder’s office on Central Avenue to pick up a candidate’s packet on or after March 1.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have its annual Lucky Leprechaun rummage and hot dog sale on Friday, March 3, at the club house, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For advance lunch orders, contact Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
CARDS: Special birthday wishes to Jim Reiter who celebrated his 92nd birthday Thursday, Feb. 23. Jim would love to receive birthday cards. His address is P.O. Box 754, Barboursville, WV 25504.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Patrick Lane, Susanna Tomblin, Barbara Turner, Barbara Nelson, Glenn Hayslett, Leah Baisden, Brian Dilcher, Laura Mader, Geraldine Simmons, Brant Hinchman, Elliot Hensel, Sue Yoak, Becky Bias, Draven Spradling, Shawn Black, Jack Sharp, Sue Stewart, Abby McKenzie Godfrey, Marsha Taylor Carter, Dave Poston, Michael Mayes, Piper Jade McComas, Phillip Wolfe, Katelynn McKenzie Beltz, Davin Lee Jackson, Braxton Wyatt Gue, and Benjamin Edward Browning.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes this week to Geneive Belle Holley who blew out 2 candles Wednesday; to Dylan Walker whose 9th birthday is today; and to Becky Journell Plumley who celebrates her 70th birthday tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Don and Carolyn Baylous and Sean and Jessica Kidd.
