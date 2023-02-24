The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ACCOMPLISHED: Dr. Will Lester, son of Todd and Kathy Lester of Barboursville, is completing his three-year residency in pediatrics at the University of Florida Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He was recently elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. In July, Lester will begin a three-year fellowship in pediatric intensive care at the University of Texas Southwest Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He is the grandson of Geraldine Perry and Russ and Mary Witten.

VISIT: Gene McLeod, a Huntington East High School, Marshall University and the University of Virginia grad, enjoyed the weekend back home in Huntington visiting with friends and attending the last two home games of the Marshall University basketball team. Thanks to a friend’s thoughtfulness, he sat in the seats at the ballgame that his parents, Richard and Jane McLeod, had sat for many years during their more than 60 years of being MU fans. Gene currently lives in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife Kathy.

