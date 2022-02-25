SWORN IN: Last week, Drew Taylor was sworn in as the newest police officer for the Barboursville Police Department. He is the son of Todd and Cynthia Taylor, of Barboursville, and is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School, where he participated in the wrestling program.
CHAMPIONS: Congratulations to the Milton Middle School History Bowl team that became the West Virginia Region 2 champions last week and will move on to state competition April 26 at the Culture Center in Charleston. This academic competition for eighth-grade students in West Virginia is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Members of the team are Kinley Williams, Adalyn Cantrell, Austin Petts and Dylan Hargraves. Milton Middle School’s social studies teacher, Brian Casto, is the coach for the team. Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, presented the team with certificates and a plaque.
TOURNAMENT: The Barboursville All-Stars 6-year-old basketball team for the Barboursville Buddy Basketball League will play in its last tournament for the season next week, Feb. 28 through March 5, at the New Life Church in Barboursville. Members of the team are Brooks Keaton, Corbin Johnson, Easton Cole, Austin Martin, Matthew Smith, Luke Kinker, Maddox Woda and Madden Watson. The coaches are Nathan Kinker and Corey Watson.
50TH: Congratulations to Gary and Joyce Roach Adkins, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Joyce is a 1971 graduate of Barboursville High School, and Gary graduated from the Romney School for the Deaf. They are the parents of one daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Jamie Spangler.
PANCAKES: Take the family out for breakfast Saturday morning, Feb. 26, to Barboursville Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue for $5 per person. Take-out orders are available by emailing barboursvillerotary@gmail.com or checking the club’s Facebook page.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers a Lucky Leprechaun rummage and hot dog sale Friday, March 4 at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Current COVID-19 protocols will be observed. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For advance lunch orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the commission chambers of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Committee members are asked to wear a mask.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Patrick Lane, Susanna Tomblin, Barbara Nelson, Glenn Hayslett, Leah Baisden, Brian Dilcher, Laura Mader, Geraldine Simmons, Brant Hinchman, Jim Reiter, Bobby Bannister, Jared Cassidy, Shawn Black, Draven Spradling, Jack Sharp, Dave Poston, Marsha Taylor Carter, Erica Adkins, Michael Mays, Glenda Shafer, Brett Alan Hawthorne, Robert Hodge, Ian Brice Simms, Mike Thacker, Kenneth Artis, Phillip Wolfe, Davin Lee Jackson, Heather Mathis and Braxton Wyatt Gue.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Geneive Belle Holley, who blew out one candle Tuesday; to Sue Stewart, who celebrated her 74th birthday Thursday; to Piper Jade McComas, who was 16 years old Thursday; to Dylan Walker, whose eighth birthday was Thursday; and to Becky Journell Plumley, who celebrates her 69th birthday Friday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Don and Carolyn Baylous, Sean and Jessica Kidd, and Donald and Martena Shafer Cremeans, who celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary Friday.