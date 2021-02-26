Community News
GOLF: The calendar tells us it’s almost time for golf leagues to begin. On April 5, the nine-hole Monday evening ladies’ league at Riviera Golf Course will tee off from 4:15 p.m. until 5 p.m. The league fee is $15. Contact Melody Hall, 304-633-6202, or Claren Perkins, 304-710-0277, for more information. On April 6, the Riviera Ladies’ 18-hole league begins. League fee is $35. Contact Sandy Lunsford for more information. On April 6, the Esquire nine-hole ladies’ league tees off at 5 p.m. League fee is $15. Contact Colleen Thew, 304-417-5015, for more information. New members are always welcome.
AWARDS: Cabell Midland High School recently announced that the following students have won the National Center for Women and Informative Technology Aspirations in Computing awards: affiliate winners — Alexis Adkins, Emily Akers, Trisha Bose, Adley Fry, Katelyn Sullivan and Eleni Zerie; affiliate honorable mention winners — Alexandria Chapman, Abigail Gill, Alexa Hoffman and Haley Smith; affiliate rising star — Jillian Noel and Kateri Spoor. CMHS is proud to be the home of 12 of the 27 winners for the entire West Virginia regional affiliate. Congratulations to CMHS math teacher Adam Riazi for receiving the 2021 West Virginia Affiliate Education award for the second year in a row.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will sponsor a free dinner-to-go, drive-up/walk-up event from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. in Barboursville. The menu is fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll and bottled water. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583. This meal is made available through a 2021 community grant from Walmart with the assistance of Barboursville Walmart’s general manager, Danny Meadows. It will be safely prepared and packaged by the Barboursville Walmart deli. Participants are asked to wear a face mask and will be asked to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meal(s) for their household.
FOOD TRUCKS: February’s Food Truck Round Up will be held at the Barboursville Farmers Market from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, offering a variety of cuisine from Southside Sliders, Bite Mi, Scootin’ Noodles, etc.
REOPENING: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., will reopen its sanctuary this Sunday, Feb. 28, for worship at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear masks. On Feb. 14, SMUMC began broadcasting worship messages on radio station 97.9 FM “The River” at 8 a.m. each Sunday.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will sponsor a Lucky Leprechaun rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building at 2962 Bradley Road behind the former Camden Road United Bank. A bagged lunch with two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For to-go orders, contact Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Patrick Lane, Susanna Tomblin, Kaleigh Bryant, Noah Cobb, Barbara Miller, Brian Dilcher, Sandy Pullin, Jamie Allman, Jim Reiter, Bobby Bannister, Lilly Smith, Rachel Miller, Matt Call, Peachie Childers, Keith Adkins, Ed Harkless, Terry Cremeans, Marsha Taylor Carter, Erica Adkins, Michael Mayes, Glenda Shafer Black, Brett Alan Hawthorne, Robert Hodge, Mike Thacker, Phillip Wolfe and Myra Rollyson.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jack Sharp, who celebrated his birthday Monday; to Sue Stewart, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Dylan Walker, who blew out seven candles Wednesday; to Piper Jade McComas, who was 15 years old Wednesday; to Darrin Lee Jackson, who became a teenager Thursday; to Becky Journell Plumley, who celebrated her 68th birthday Thursday; to Ian Brice Simms, whose 25th birthday is Sunday; and to Natalee Renee Dunfee, who blows out seven candles Monday. Belated wishes to Alexandria Kyle “Lexi” Adkins, who blew out one candle last Friday, Feb. 19, and to Brian Spence, who celebrated his 48th birthday Feb. 17.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Don and Carolyn Baylous, Homer and Joy Ransdell, Sean and Jessica Kidd, Donald and Marta Cremeans, Dale and Jennifer McComas Saul.