SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for January by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are Jazmyn Alberts-Wheeler, senior, daughter of Dawn Alberts and Chris Wheeler of Huntington; Jayson Salmons, junior, son of Gregory and Sabrina Queen of Huntington; Kori Smith, sophomore, daughter of Morgan Smith of Huntington and Jesse Smith of Wayne; and Carson Sergent, freshman, son of Matthew and Amanda Sergent of Huntington.

HONOR: Micah Sanns, Acashala Lewis and Sam Ward, Cabell Midland High School students, participated in and represented CMHS as state honor choir members in the West Virginia Choral Directors Association’s concert in Morgantown, West Virginia, last Saturday, Jan. 28.

