SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for January by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are Jazmyn Alberts-Wheeler, senior, daughter of Dawn Alberts and Chris Wheeler of Huntington; Jayson Salmons, junior, son of Gregory and Sabrina Queen of Huntington; Kori Smith, sophomore, daughter of Morgan Smith of Huntington and Jesse Smith of Wayne; and Carson Sergent, freshman, son of Matthew and Amanda Sergent of Huntington.
HONOR: Micah Sanns, Acashala Lewis and Sam Ward, Cabell Midland High School students, participated in and represented CMHS as state honor choir members in the West Virginia Choral Directors Association’s concert in Morgantown, West Virginia, last Saturday, Jan. 28.
WINNERS: Congratulations to the 8-year-old Barboursville Buddy Basketball League’s All Stars who won first place in the Buffalo tournament last week. This week they are playing in the CK tournament. Members of the team are Greysen Bennett, Brady Cochran, Sam Dement, Hudson Early, Noah Napier, Will Powers, Peyton Smith, Dylan Stead, Liam Sutherland and Harrison Wagoner. Their coach is Matthew Stead.
VALENTINES: The ThunderTones Chorus offers a singing valentine for $50 for two songs, a card, and a rose delivered to your valentine on Valentine’s Day. Reserve yours today by calling 304-302-6683.
PERFORMANCE: Cabell Midland High School’s theater department presents “The Addams Family: School Edition” this weekend — Feb. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. — for $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CABARET: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St., Huntington, is offering a Valentine’s Cabaret featuring a delicious meal and music on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. and on Feb. 12 at noon. Songs about love and friendship will be performed by the Johnson Music Scholars and Bruce Rous, director of music. The cost is $15 per person and reservations are required by Feb. 8. For more information and to make reservations, call 304-525-8116 or email johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the club house located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Members are encouraged to wear red in recognition of February Heart Health for Women. The devotion will be presented by Jennifer Parsley and the pledge to the flag will be led by Sandee Thacker. The hostess committee is Ramona Burcham, JoAnn Fuller, Sara May, and Jeanie Handley. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
BINGO: The Boyd County Homemakers will have a vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser on Feb. 9 at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start promptly at 6 p.m. Admission may be paid at the door — $20 for 20 games. Door prizes, a raffle basket, and a 50/50 will be offered and refreshments will be available for purchase.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Valerie Flesher, Adam Kuhner, William Hale, Phyllis Hegwood, Patrick Sutphin, Stephanie McKenna, Kathi Brown, Craig Hettlinger, David Roach, Aaron Frost, Cheryl Sharp, Kailyn Haddox, Marlene Harrah, Cathy Conard, Stephanie Taylor, Bill Hess, Jason Carney, Randall Reid-Smith, Isaiah Sobonya. Andrew Sobonya, Rose Ann Turley, Scott Poston, Stephanie Crum, Robbie Journell, Delilah Horn, Jessica Kidd, Mary Black, Connie Ferguson, Devins Mullins, Stephanie Anderson Adkins, Nevaeh Davenport, Whitney Ball and Marcie Thompson.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jon Derbyshire who celebrated his birthday Monday; to Skylynn Miller who blew out 4 candles Tuesday; to Charles Tanner, retired science teacher from Barboursville High School and Marshall University, who celebrates his 88th birthday today; to Aubrey Joy Wheatley who celebrates her 12th birthday today; to Creighton Stewart, a 1954 Barboursville High School grad, who celebrates his birthday tomorrow; and to Norma Louise Morgan who celebrates her 83rd birthday tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Vince and Brenda Keys; Howard and Barbara Deskins; and Jeff and Candy Rollyson.
