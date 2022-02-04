MUSIC VIDEO: Dave Owens saw a dream become reality Sunday when the song “Bring Me Home” that he wrote premiered in a contemporary Christian music video in front of the people who were involved in making it. The premiere was held at The Sentiment in Barboursville and hosted by Denise Walker and Terri McConda. The song is performed by two talented vocalists, Mandy Bohm and Christian Punzalan, and the musicians are members of the praise team ministries at River Cities Community Church. The video will be released in a few weeks after the best streaming sites are determined. Owens is co-owner of WOW Productions with Terry Withrow and Randy Withrow. He is a 1977 Barboursville High School graduate and a nurse anesthetist at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital. He and his wife, Terri, live in Barboursville.
SURPRISE: Randall Reid-Smith, of Barboursville, was pleasantly surprised Monday with a birthday dinner at Shonet’s Country Cafe in Milton given by several of his former 1976 Barboursville High School classmates: Rosalene Black, Denise Walker, Terri McConda, Terri Owens, Lee Anne Beckett, Cathy McComas, Sunnygail McGinnis, Karen Spoor, Pam Hammock, Terri Priddy, Laura Hutchinson and Andy Watson.
RECOGNIZED: John Hutchison, of Huntington, recently was recognized by the Mouldagraph Corp. in Nitro for his extra effort and knowledge in spearheading the building of a massive, complex foundation for a new machine, the Fermat Horizontal Boring Mill that weighs over 100,000 pounds. Hutchison has served as a computer numerical control manager for over 15 years at Mouldagraph. He and his wife, Julia, are the parents of one son, Drew, and have five grandchildren.
VALENTINES: Call 304-302-NOTE now to reserve your time for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone — a singing valentine by the ThunderTones, a barbershop chorus of men and women who sing a cappella music in four-part harmony. The valentines are offered for $50 in person and $35 virtual. Both include two sweetheart songs, a long-stem red rose and a personalized card that will be delivered Feb. 14.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Members are asked to wear masks.
TUESDAY TALK: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be seen on Zoom on Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Tuesday Talks are free to members and $10 for guests. Van Slider, a photographer who specializes in landscape and nature photography, will present the program. For information on membership in the MULLP, contact Elizabeth Appell at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
DINNER: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a dinner meeting on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The devotion will be led by Sandee Thacker and pledge to the flag led by Ramona Burchum. The hostess committee is Candi Parsley, Jennifer Parsley and Courtney Parsley. Current COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
BINGO: A vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser to benefit Boyd County Homemakers will be held on Feb. 10 at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games (20 games for $20) will start promptly at 6 p.m. Door prizes, a raffle basket, a 50/50 and refreshments for purchase will be available.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Valerie Flesher, Adam Kuhner, William Hale, Phyllis Hegwood, Patrick Sutphin, Stephanie McKenna, Kathi Brown, Craig Hettlinger, Kelly McGuffin, Kayla Childers, Ginger Fife, Cathy Conard, Chandler Call, Stephanie Taylor, Michael Pack, Kailyn Haddox, Marlene Harrah, David Roach, Johnny Sharp, Isaiah Sobonya, Andrew Sobonya, Dylan Marcum, Tiffany Tatum, Rose Ann Turley, Brooklynn Dunn, Kathy Byrd Persinger, Scott Poston, Stephanie Crum, Robbie Journell, Delilah Horn Hill, Debi Niece Morris, Jessica Kidd, Connie Ferguson, Mary Black, Devin Mullins, Stephanie Anderson Adkins, Whitney Ball, Marcie Meadows Thompson and Debby Morrison.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Rick Pemberton, who celebrated his 73rd birthday Jan. 24.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Nevaeh Reign Davenport, who became a teenager Wednesday; to Charles Tanner, retired Barboursville High School science teacher, who celebrated his birthday Thursday; to Audrey Joy Wheatley, who was 11 years old Thursday; and to Norma Louise Morgan, who celebrates her 82nd birthday Friday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Paul and Karen Turman, Jeff and Candy Rollyson, Tony and Linda Williams, and Howard and Barbara Deskins.
