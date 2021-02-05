Community News
VALENTINES: Place an order now with the ThunderTones, the local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, to have two love songs sung to your special someone by an a-cappella quartet on Valentine’s Day for $25. The singing valentine will be delivered virtually, not in person. Call 304-302-NOTE or email orderasingingvalentine@gmail.com. New officers and board members were installed recently for the organization: Ric Keaster, president; Bob Mauk, past president; Dennis DeLong, VP marketing; Joe Galloway, VP membership; Ryan Jarrell, VP music and performance; and Barry Kelley, secretary/treasurer. At-large board members are Donna Patrick, Ken Gainer, Mary Madsen and Mark Phillips. Steve Patrick, of Hurricane, West Virginia, has directed the chorus for 20 years.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Huntington High School band members who were selected as all-state band students: Liam Wellman, alto sax; Jonathan Niese, clarinet; and Niagara Kumar, clarinet. The band’s director is Brian Dunfee.
LIST: Jacob Morgan, of Barboursville, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for grades he earned during the fall 2020 academic quarter. Sherman College is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
SHARE: To celebrate Huntington’s sesquicentennial, which has a theme of Huntington being “Always Home,” the Southside Neighborhood Organization is offering a “Share Your Home” activity for the month of February. Even though we can’t socialize as much as we would like right now, we can invite one another into our spaces and routines with pictures and stories. Participants are being asked to share a picture or story for each day of the month using the prompts that can be found on the calendar on the SSNO’s Facebook page or website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/103763112351. Kayla Bryant developed this idea with the help of Matt Spurlock, Sidney Polan, Amy Prestera and Connie Reed Beaty.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Valerie Flesher, Adam Kuhner, Nila Cobb, Stephanie McKenna, Ginger Fife, Cathy Conard, Chandler Call, Jack Nichols, Stephanie Taylor, Michael Pack, Kathy Lester, Ryan Smith, Lanny Adkins, Julia Lake, David Roach, Aaron Frost, John Ball, Isaiah Sobonya, Andrew Sobonya, Dylan Marcum, Lee Parsons Matthews, Creighton Stewart, Rachel Huffman, Donna DeBord, Nevaeh Davenport, Rose Ann Turley, Brooklynn Dunn, Stephanie Crum, Mark Ball, Delilah Hill Horn, Debi Niece Morris, Mia McComas, Ireta Shafer, Stephanie Adkins, Jessica Kidd, Richard Hill, Tim Sewell, Devin Mullins, D.J. Roberts, Mary Black, Zenith Evans, Connie Ferguson, Eddie Epperson, Marcie Thompson and Dick Newman.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Scott Poston, whose 50th birthday was Tuesday; to Robbie Journell, who celebrated his 50th birthday Tuesday; to Charles Tanner, retired science teacher from Barboursville High School, who celebrated his 86th birthday Wednesday; to Norman Morgan Scarberry, who celebrated his 81st birthday Thursday; to Johnny Sharp, who celebrates his birthday Friday; to Lib Ciccolella, who celebrates his birthday Saturday; to Clinton Knox Meadows, who blows out five candles Sunday; to Clint and Dottie Meadows, whose birthdays are Monday; and to Mason David Chapman, who blows out six candles Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Vince and Brenda Keys, Jeff and Candy Rollyson, and Howard and Barbara Deskins.