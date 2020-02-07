Community News
RECOGNIZED: Congratulations to several members of Olive Missionary Baptist Church who read through the Bible in 2019 and received certificates recently for their endeavor: Ryanna Adkins, Alice Bias, Lavinia Bowen, John Crowder, Kenny Dennison, Sheila Dowdy, Charlene Evans, Dottie Harris, Patty Meadows, Doris Queen, Connie Rutherford, Jim Templeton, Mary Templeton and Les Tinkham.
WINNER: Kudos to Barboursville Middle School sixth-grader Brody Hammers, who began his 2020 gymnastic meet season with a first-place all-around medal in Knoxville, Tennessee, in January. He received a second-place all-around medal in Indianapolis, Indiana, last weekend, and will travel to the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, to compete Feb. 15. This is Brody’s fifth year of competition. His coach is Bozhi from Bozhi’s GymNest in Huntington. Brody’s parents are Corky and Buffy Hammers, of Barboursville, and his grandparents are Fred and Sunny Hammers, of Barboursville, and Betty Hunt, of Ironton, Ohio.
PROGRAM: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk will meet Feb. 11 at The Woodlands Retirement Center, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Catherine Rushton of Marshall’s Forensic Science Department will be the speaker. Admission is free to members and $10 for non-members. Everyone is encouraged to come learn just for the joy of learning. The program also offers short courses and day trips.
DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Appell Sheets is the new director of the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program that gives adults the opportunity to learn outside the classroom. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and a Master of Arts degree in history from Marshall University. Recently, she has been an academic adviser for the Regent’s Bachelor of Arts degree.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The guest speaker, Mike Short, will give an update on the Westmoreland sign and memorial bricks. The devotion will be led by Jennifer Parsley, and pledge to the flag, Sandee Thacker. The hostess committee is Ramona Burcham, Nancy Fisher, Carmen Fossell and Jeanie Hanley. For more information, call Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
DANCE: Plan to join DJ Dick Newman for an evening of ballroom dancing at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Enjoy an evening of retro, quiet, beautiful music with Newman, a 70-year veteran as a dance DJ, for $15 per person. For more information, contact Newman at DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc. is accepting applications for a $1,000 annual scholarship to support outstanding students of the greater Huntington area who plan to pursue higher education in history, education or other service fields. The scholarship will be presented at the foundation’s annual banquet April 11. For more information, call 304-690-2435.
DONATE: Funds are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that local artist Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. To donate, send checks to Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Other ways to send donations may be found on the Facebook site: Marshall Football Memorial.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Adam Kuhner, Nila Cobb, Lanny Adkins, Julia Lake, Maria Adkins, Bill Hampton, Ruby Kieffer, Brianna Shelton, Margie Browning, Keith McSweeney, Leigh Ann Simpkins, Dillon Young, Jacob Young, Dylan Marcum, Andrew Sobonya, Johnny Sharp, Lib Ciccolella, Tressa Bowers, Marcie Meadows Thompson, Debi Niece Morris, Mia McComas, Ireta Shafer, Debby Isaacs, Jessica Kidd, Tim Sewell, D.J. Roberts, Zenith Evans, Mary Black, Eddie Epperson, Jamie Lynd, Whitney Ball, Brett Williams, Heather Brown, Chrystal Waggoner, Mark Ball, Richard Hill, Stephanie McKenna, Sandy Sargent, Cathy Conard, Chandler Call, Jack Nichols, Stephanie Taylor, Kathy Lester, Ryan Smith, Ella Nease, Kim Socha, Donna DeBord, Jerod Smalley, Creighton Stewart, Stephanie Adkins, John Jeffries, Cindy Woods, Kenzie Spears, Jo Anne Black, and Clinton and Dottie Meadows, who share the same birthday Saturday.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Valerie Flesher whose birthday was Feb. 1; to Charles Tanner, retired Barboursville High School science teacher, who celebrated his 85th birthday Monday; to Dick Newman, a dance DJ for 70 years, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Norma Morgan who was 80 years old Tuesday; to Alexendra Jarrell whose 18th birthday is today; to Clinton Meadows who blows out four candles today; to Cyndy Stevens who celebrates a big birthday tomorrow; to Mason David Chapman who will be 5 years old tomorrow; and to Helen Stewart who celebrates her 97th birthday tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Marc and Teresa Price, Robert and Patricia Laing, Ryan and Heather Stull, Howard and Barbara Deskins, and David Scott and Renee Dunfee.