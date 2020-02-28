Community News
FEATURED: Dr. Jason Mader was featured on WSAZ Channel 3’s “First at Five” show Feb. 21 where he discussed how people can maintain a healthy heart. Mader is an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiovascular Services at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Cardiology, an outpatient department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Mader, a 2002 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine at Lewisburg, West Virginia, followed by a general surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia. After that, he completed an internal medicine residency and a cardiology fellowship at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Mader is the son of Fred and Deanna Mader, of Huntington.
SELECTED: Haylie Hockenberry, a 2018 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a sophomore at Marshall University, is quite excited about next fall’s semester. She was informed this week that she was selected for an internship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as a student in its Disney College Program. She will receive college credit for the six months that she will live in her dream world. Haylie is majoring in early elementary education and works two part-time jobs as an assistant manager at Cinemark Theatres and at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church’s nursery and preschool. Her parents are Greg and Julie Hockenberry, of Barboursville, and Christie Cook Hockenberry, of Huntington. She is the granddaughter of Sharon Hockenberry, of Barboursville, and the late Paul Hockenberry and Cathy Cook, of Milton, and Reed Cook, of Huntington.
CELEBRATIONS: John and Joan Sharp’s family enjoyed several birthday celebrations this month. Joan celebrated her 91st birthday on the 17th, and their son, Tom, also celebrated his birthday that day; their grandson, Jared Cassidy, celebrated his birthday on the 21st; and grandson Ethan celebrates his birthday today.
ATHLETES: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School seniors Emile Charles and Will Turman, who were selected by the Mountain State Athletic Conference as the female and male student/athlete of the year. Emile is the daughter of Drs. Paul Charles and Paulette Wehner. Will is the son of Tom and Patty Turman and grandson of Paul and Karen Turman, of Barboursville.
MATH: Kudos to Cabell Midland High School’s Math Field Day team that won first place in the Regional Math Field Day competition recently. Members of the team are Colin Tipton, Ramsey Ash, Grant Mullins, Jackson Stewart, Jack McKinney and Brooke Blom.
LUNCH: A free lunch of fettuccine Alfredo chicken, broccoli, salad and bread is offered Saturday, Feb. 29, by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Baptist Church, 948 Main St. (a new location this month only). Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
LENT: The Barboursville/Lesage Area Ministerium offers its first Lenten luncheon on Wednesday, March 4, at Barboursville Baptist Church, 948 Main St., at 12:15 p.m. Everyone is invited to the free luncheon and short devotional service based on the parables from the Gospel of Luke. Each lunch/devotion will be over by 1 p.m.
HOT DOGS: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a rummage and hot dog sale March 13-14 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823. For more information, call Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
CRAFTS: Applications are still available for crafters and direct sales vendors who are interested in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Women’s Easter arts and crafts show March 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. For applications and more information, call 304-412-5433.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Noah Cobb, Kaleigh Bryant, Brian Dilcher, Sandy Pullin, Jim Reiter, Bobby Bannister, Lilly Smith, Melissa Strickland, Brian Clagg, Brandi Bentley, Matt Call, Peachie Childers, Keith Adkins, Ed Harkless, Sue Stewart, Lisa Johnson, Marsha Taylor Carter, Erica Adkins, Michael Mayes, Glenda Shafer, Brett Alan Hawthorne, Melinda Fletcher, Brenda Brown, Robert Hodge, Mike Thacker, Piper Jade McComas, Phillip Wolfe, Ron Blair, Lisa Worden, Jonathan Long, Heather Mathis, Patty Roma Stout and Lorelei Prichard Lowder.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Becky Journell Plumley who celebrated her 67th birthday Tuesday; to Davin Lee Jackson who was 12 years old Tuesday; and to Natalie Renee Dunfee who blows out six candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Joe and Sherri Gillerlain, Gary and Margaret Mankin, Don and Carolyn Baylous, Homer and Joy Ransdale, Sean and Jessica Kidd, Donald and Martena Cremeans, and Jerry and Rhonda Smalley.