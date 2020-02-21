Community News
PHOTOS: Greg Clary, a West Virginia native and a 1971 graduate of Barboursville High School, has several of his photographs featured in an art show, “Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions,” at the Clarion University Carlson Library Art Gallery in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The show features a collection of photographs by Clary and poetry by Bryan Hoot, also a West Virginia native. The photographs prompt the poetry to capture the natural art of reality. Also, a hard copy or Kindle version of their book, “Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions,” is available on Amazon. Clary is professor emeritus of rehab and human services at Clarion University and resides in Sligo, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Marshall University in 1975 and received his doctorate degree from Kent State University.
CHORUS: Congratulations to the eight Cabell Midland High School choir students who passed the regional all-state audition and were selected for the West Virginia 2020 All-State Chorus: Emily McCormick, Audrey Smith, Kate Sullivan, Faith Mundstock, Alex McGinnis, Jacob Carter, Ben Adkins and Grayson Nash. Cabell Midland has had a 100% pass and acceptance rate for 26 years — from the first year Cabell Midland was in existence. Phillip Bailey and Ed Harkless are the choral music teachers at CMHS.
PROMOTED: Barboursville policeman Brian Vickers was promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Barboursville council meeting Feb. 18. Vickers completed his law enforcement certification at the West Virginia State Police Academy in 2000 and worked three years for the Kenova Police Department before being employed with the Barboursville Police Department.
FUNDRAISER: Honor Flight Huntington is planning to take another group of veterans to Washington, D.C., later this year, and it has just started fundraising events. The first event is a Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser Tuesday, Feb. 25, at HIMG (enter in back at Door P). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin promptly at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for 20 tickets and may be paid at the door. Door prizes, a raffle basket and a 50/50 drawing will be offered. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Contact Patty Dickey at 304-208-1200 for more information.
MEET: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County has its monthly luncheon meeting ($15) on Feb. 29 at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Easter Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, at 12:30 p.m. The program will include a gubernatorial Q&A panel with Democratic candidates Jody Murphy, Ben Salango and Ron Stollings participating. Democratic candidates for other offices will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and speak briefly. Reservations are required; the deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 26. RSVP to Betty Stepp by calling or texting 304-634-6762 or email stppbjs35@aol.com.
LUNCH: On Feb. 29, the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free lunch of fettuccine alfredo chicken broccoli, salad, bread and desserts from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Baptist Church, 948 Main St. (a new location this month only). All are welcome. Call 304-736-6251 for more information.
PANCAKES: The Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will have a pancake supper fundraiser on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 until 7 p.m. in its fellowship hall, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. Cost is a donation. Everyone is welcome.
DANCE: Join DJ Dick Newman for a fun evening of dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call 304-736-5380 or email DNBL@msn.com.
LUNCHEON: The Barboursville/Lesage Area Ministerium offers a Lenten luncheon series at noon on six Wednesdays from March 3 through April 8. Each host church will provide a light lunch, and guest speakers and musicians will offer a short devotional service based on the parables from the Gospel of Luke. The luncheon will conclude at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The dates and churches hosting the luncheons are: March 4, Barboursville Baptist Church; March 11, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; March 18, Cox Landing UMC; March 25, Barboursville First UMC; April 1, Christ the King Lutheran Church; and April 8, St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Patrick Lane, Susanna Tomblin, Jinha Lee, Roger Adkins, Karen O’Brian, Barbara Turner, Barbara Miller, Betty Beckett, Sherry Paugh, Colleen Johnson, Linda Carroll, Phyllis Griffith, Christie O’Bryan, Kim Schmidt, Jamie Allman, Karenann Flouhouse, Stephanie Flouhouse, Paul Goodson, Connie Fizer, Riley Zornes, Andrea McNeill, Shawn Black, Allyson Schoeinlein, Melissa Mahony, Jamie Hewitt, Todd Gue, Debbie Ison, Mary Reinhardt, Kenneth Artis, Andy Delossantos, Marlana Trent, Aaron Hilton and Matt Ray Thomas.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Karen Gold who celebrated her birthday Sunday; to Debbie McGinnis whose birthday was Sunday; to Mary Minichan who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Mike Saunders whose 70th birthday was Wednesday; to Katlynn McKenzie Beltz who celebrated her 19th birthday Thursday; to Draven Spradling who blew out eight candles Thursday; to Sue Stewart who celebrates her birthday Saturday; to Braxton Gue whose 17th birthday is Saturday; and to Jerry Powers who celebrates his 71st birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Marvin and Doris Staton, Matt and Sarah Thomas, and Claude and Phyllis Adkins who celebrated their 54th anniversary Feb. 12.