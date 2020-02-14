Community News
Scouting: Scouting was celebrated across the country by United Methodist churches on Scout Sunday, Feb. 9, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of supporting and sponsoring Scout troops. An area church, Steele Memorial United Methodist of Barboursville, invited Scout troops that it sponsors — Troop 88, Troop 733, and Cub Scout Pack 733 — to participate in the morning worship service. The Cub Scout Pack passed out bulletins and greeted people while all three troops held a flag ceremony that included reciting the Scout oath and Scout law. In appreciation of the church’s sponsorship, the three troops served a pancake breakfast to the congregation. Members of Troop 88 are: Brianna Crum, Jennifer Hile, Joshua Salmons, Alex Tooley, Zack Lewis, Andy Chapman, Randy Bias, Nathan Childers, Austin Hendrickson, and Ronnie Bennett. Scoutmaster is Mark Salmons. Members of Cub Scout Pack 733 are: Zach Williams, Dawson Cremeans, Karsen Cremeans, Michael Fincham, Sawyer Ferguson, Owen Ferguson, Cole Baisden, Rhett Hoover, Jacob Dearth, and Alex Mast. Cubmaster is Melissa Spurlock. Members of Troop 733 are: Joseph Swain, Kyelin Green, Tyson Cremeans, Gabe Ferguson, Will Pitkin, Jamie Morton, Will Day, Mahir Irtza, Jack Michels, and Ellis Ciccollela. Cubmaster is Bryan Workman.
Students: Cabell Midland High School students selected as February students of the month by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are senior Dylan Jenkins, son of Tonya Jenkins of Huntington; junior Adam Holton, son of Robert and Wilma Holton of Salt Rock; sophomore Marianna Spoor, daughter of John Spoor of Barboursville; and freshman Bailey Lewis, daughter of Steve and Kim Lewis of Huntington. The students were recognized at a weekly luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club.
Officers: New officers of the Cabell County Democratic Women’s Club for 2020–2022 were sworn in by past president Susan Hubbard at the Jan. 25 luncheon at the Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, in Huntington. Officers are Betty Stepp, president; Sheila Hauser, 1st vice president; Janet Artrip, 2nd vice president; Monika Rowe, recording secretary; Nancy Eplin, corresponding secretary; Kay Stewart, treasurer; Jamie McCumbee, parliamentarian; Betty McClure, historian; and Kitty Kelly-Smoot, chaplain. Congratulations to new parents Landen and Bobbi Hillman, whose daughter, Evelyn “Evee” Marie, was born on Jan. 19, 2020. She has a big brother, Samuel. Her grandparents are Joe and Tia Daulton of Huntington.
Craft Show: Applications are now available for crafters and direct sales vendors who are interested in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Women’s Easter arts and crafts show on March 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. For applications and more information, contact Sue Workman at 304-412-5433.
Dinner: Support the Cabell Midland Knights boys’ basketball team by enjoying a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Cabell Midland High School cafeteria from noon to 5 p.m. for $5 per person. Several raffle prizes will be offered and delivery will be available for 10 or more orders by calling 304-617-1014.
Tournament: Kudos to Cabell Midland High School students Lorelei Smith and Zoey Salmons for their championship wins at the West Virginia Girls’ Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
WVU: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School senior Jackson Oxley, who signed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to play football at West Virginia University during his college years. His parents are Perry and Kelli Oxley.
Fundraiser: Plan for an evening of fun at the vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at HIMG (enter in back at Door P). The fundraiser will benefit Honor Flight Huntington. Cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at the door. Door prizes, a raffle basket and a 50/50 will be offered. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call Patty Dickey at 304-208-1200.
Dancing: Enjoy an evening of ballroom dancing on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., for $15 per person. Contact DJ Dick Newman at 304-736-5380 or DNBL@msn.com for more information.
Birthday: Happy birthday this week to Jim Waugh, Joe Fralic, Anna Smith, Jeff Chapman, Cody Braley, Pauline Adkins, Rose Thornburg, John Workman, Sue Workman, Steve Chapman, Harvey Morrison, Mark Call, Ernestine Blake, Joshua Pannell, Cooper Smith, Cathi Collins, Bill Peyton, Jacob Simpkins, Andrew Short, Jim Thornburg, Jim Setzer, Brenda Kuhl, Carol Arkell, Pam Banks, Debby Adkins, Meghan Johnson, Pauletta Shafer Lewis, John Thomas, Victoria Bratlee, Brenda Burcham, Kris Pack, Julie Turner, Jackie Napier, Carlene La Pointe, Stephen Napier, Val Johnson, Tamara Cantrell, Jean Riggio, Sandy Hinchman, John Salyers, Jan Dzierzak, and Sherry Noe.
Birthday: Special birthday wishes to Shorty Maynard who celebrated his 80th birthday Monday; to Calvin Thomas whose 67th birthday was Tuesday; and to Jim Walker who celebrates his birthday today.
Anniversaries: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Randy and Lisa Rhoades, II, Frank and Karen Boggess, Bill and Nancy Hampton, Jerry and Katrina Zornes, Roger and Sandy Hinchman, Mike and Brenda Saunders, and Wayne (Buck) and JoAnn Perry who celebrate their 37th anniversary on Feb. 18.