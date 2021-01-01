SALVATION ARMY: Finding time to volunteer is sometimes difficult, but several members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church did just that Dec. 3 by ringing the bell in two-hour shifts for the Salvation Army in front of Walmart from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They are Tim Effingham, William Hale, Barbara Hale, Sue Workman, Roberta Ferguson, Phil Alexander, Jeanette Rowsey and Chuck Minsker.
MAGAZINE: The Reggie and Jessica Opimo family was featured recently in the Barboursville Life magazine. Reggie graduated from Barboursville High School in 1992, the University of Kentucky in 1996, and West Virginia University in 2001 with a doctorate in dental surgery. Jessica attended Buffalo and Spring Valley high schools and Huntington Junior College in dental assisting. Both work in the David Eller and Reginald Opimo, D.D.S., practice. The couple has three children — Carlie, Xander and Cain. They are active in the community, especially participating in sports activities with their children. Reggie is the son of Sylvia Opimo, of East Pea Ridge, Huntington.
CLOSING: The Avon Beauty Center, 6479 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, is closing its retail store by the end of January. In-stock items in the store are available at 25% off, and all store fixtures are available for sale. The owners, Kathy and Scott Sturgeon, are moving to online sales at www.avonbeautycenterwv.com. The Avon Beauty Center has been on Farmdale Road for 14 years.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Charles Racer, Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Courtney Dilcher, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Betty Stepp, Ryan Coburn, Zenaida Prichard, Carson Blower, Irma Shy, Rodney Keaton, Nicholas Ore, Eugenia Harris, Pam Eden, Beverly Eden, Xavier Cory, Lauren Poe, Grayson Kinner, Brenna Mitchell, Cody Marcum, Greg Bunn, Linda Shipley Salem, Rodney Johnson, Margi Collins, Ginger Lynn Plumley, Kayla Jo Byrd, Chuck Woods, Julie Ketchum, Judy Dean and Wilma Joyce.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Anna Haddox, who celebrated her birthday Sunday; to twin brothers Levi and Luke Marshall, sons of Herschel and Liane Marshall, who celebrated their birthdays Tuesday; to Will Johnson, whose 20th birthday was Tuesday; to Brittney Nicole Scarberry, who celebrates her 18th birthday tomorrow; and to Audrey Adel Young, who blows out five candles tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mitch and Micki Shaver, Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose, Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively, Lou and Ken Morris, Howard and Sandy Pullin, Rossi and Marla White, Chris and Diana Black, Wesley and Ettajean Eagan, Rick and Carlene Mullins, Reverend Fred and Pat McCarty, Jamie and Shelly Hightower, and Jackie and Nadine Hobbs, who celebrated their 62nd anniversary Wednesday.