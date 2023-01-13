The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AWARDED: Congratulations to Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corporation, who recently received The Herald Dispatch’s 2021 Business Innovator of the Year award. Dennison founded Coalfield Development in 2010 as a community-based organization designed to rebuild the Appalachian economy by giving people new careers outside of coal. He has received much recognition and several awards such as the West Virginian of the Year by WV Living Magazine in 2017 and the Grist 2019 Fixer award that recognized the Coalfield Development Corporation for creating more than 250 new jobs, for certifying more than 800 people for work in viable industries such as energy efficiency or environmental remediation, and for converting over 190,000 square feet of abandoned mines and factories into assets such as solar-training centers. Brandon is a 2004 graduate of Cabell Midland High School who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Shepherd University and a master’s degree from Indiana University. He is the son of Corley and Betty Dennison of Ona.

SUPERHERO: Dale Martin, a graphic design teacher at the Cabell County Career Technology Center, was recognized by Cabell County Schools’ Superintendent Ryan Saxe as the county’s superhero for January. Saxe recognizes one Cabell County School employee each month for his outstanding work.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

