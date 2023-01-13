AWARDED: Congratulations to Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corporation, who recently received The Herald Dispatch’s 2021 Business Innovator of the Year award. Dennison founded Coalfield Development in 2010 as a community-based organization designed to rebuild the Appalachian economy by giving people new careers outside of coal. He has received much recognition and several awards such as the West Virginian of the Year by WV Living Magazine in 2017 and the Grist 2019 Fixer award that recognized the Coalfield Development Corporation for creating more than 250 new jobs, for certifying more than 800 people for work in viable industries such as energy efficiency or environmental remediation, and for converting over 190,000 square feet of abandoned mines and factories into assets such as solar-training centers. Brandon is a 2004 graduate of Cabell Midland High School who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Shepherd University and a master’s degree from Indiana University. He is the son of Corley and Betty Dennison of Ona.
SUPERHERO: Dale Martin, a graphic design teacher at the Cabell County Career Technology Center, was recognized by Cabell County Schools’ Superintendent Ryan Saxe as the county’s superhero for January. Saxe recognizes one Cabell County School employee each month for his outstanding work.
NEW HIRE: At last week’s council meeting, Barboursville’s mayor Chris Tatum welcomed Chris Brent as the newest addition to the Barboursville Police Department. Brent has completed training at the police academy. He lives in Barboursville with his wife Meagan.
WINNERS: MATHia winners for December were announced on Jan. 3 at the Cabell County middle school’s winter conference. They are Taneisha Sturdevant from Huntington East Middle School; Martha Elkins, Barboursville Middle School; Teri Booten, Huntington Middle School; and Hannah Eastman, Milton Middle School. MATHia is a personalized middle school software program based on skills mastered while using the program. It is a national competition with all middle schools throughout the country.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The Huntington Police Department will provide an updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area. Chase Lindsey, acting bridge engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways, will discuss replacement of the U.S. 60 bridge in Westmoreland near the Valley Health medical building. Information will be given on grants for community groups from Try This WV and the Huntington Pallottine Foundation. Deadlines for grant applications are mid-February. For more information, call Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Trina Smith, Barbara Ellis, Sandy Pearson, Allen Diamond, Amy Hall, Joe Daulton, Cagney Sargent, Wes Alexander, Lisa Barriteau, Shawn Kelley, Patty Blankenship,Vanessa Bailey, Sandy Rupert. Andrew Vallandingham, Kay Adkins, Jennifer Seay Ashford, Colton Baylous, Karen Wilmoth, Amy Troy Masters, Karen Midkiff, Isaac Reed, Charlotte “Charlie” Dacci, Lynn Jarrell, Amy Nance, Derek Morgan, Evan Fleshman, Melony Casto, Kent Powers, Andrew Mershawn, Louise Cremeans, Karen Estep and Luke Erwin.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Scarlett O’Neal Smith who blew out 10 candles Tuesday; to Michael Fleshman whose 70th birthday was Tuesday; to Danny Hughes who celebrated his 62nd birthday Wednesday; to Doris Strank Davis who celebrates her 91st birthday today; and to Patricia Lawrence who celebrates her birthday Monday, Jan. 16.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bill and Susan Wagoner who celebrated their 46th anniversary on Jan. 7 and Phillip and Brenda Perdue who celebrated their 55th anniversary Thursday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.