CRUISE: Kay Adkins of Barboursville and her family and several friends recently enjoyed a vaccinated cruise from Miami to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Bimini. Those who joined her on the cruise were her daughter, Beth Adkins, and her sons, Noah Smentkowski from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Nicholas Smentkowski and his fiancée, Abby Sage, from Tallahassee, Florida; Abby’s parents, Mike and Kristin Sage from St. Louis, Missouri; Kate Jackson and “L” Jackson from Russell, Kentucky; Kurt Shultis from Spencer, West Virginia; and Nancy Jackson and Kay’s daughter, Clara Adkins, from Barboursville. They were celebrating Mike’s retirement; Nicholas and Abby’s engagement; Mike and Kristin’s 25th wedding anniversary; end of semesters for teachers Noah, Beth, Nancy and Clara; and a surprise engagement for Kurt and Kate that took place on the ship.
VACATION: During the recent holidays, Danny and Ann Nguyen of Barboursville enjoyed a well-deserved, three-week vacation to visit Ann’s mother and four brothers and their families in Australia. As it is summer in Australia now, they did get to relax on the beach before they returned home to the several inches of snow that fell here last week. Danny and Ann are the owners of Pro Nails on East U.S. 60, Barboursville.
DEAN’S LIST: Congratulations to Chloe Hightower, who made the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Marshall University where she is a freshman majoring in elementary education. Chloe is a 2021 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and is the daughter of Jamie and Shelly Hightower of Barboursville.
MEET: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Guest speakers will be Shannon Stephens, Huntington housing inspector, and Mat Winters, Huntington fire marshal. They will present an overview of a new ordinance that the Huntington City Council enacted that requires owners of residential or commercial rental properties to provide the location of each property for a citywide rental registry. Landlords, tenants and residents with rental properties in their neighborhoods are urged to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Trina Smith, Barbara Ellis, Sandy Pearson, Addie Qualls, Joe Daulton, Cagney Sargent, Wes Alexander, Lisa Barriteau, Vanessa Bailey, Patty Blankenship, Sandy Rupert, Bryton Leadman, Shirley Bowen, Nina Clayton, Sean Knisely, Laura Leadman, Clara Adkins, Kay Adkins, Annie Keys Kendrick, Candy Steele, Colton Baylous, Mike Ellis, Amy Troy Masters, Karen Wilmoth, Kay Adkins, Linda Chapman, Lynn Jarrell, Jim Shafer, Evan Fleshman, Michael Fleshman, Charles Statts, Kent Powers, Andrew Mershaun, Louise Cremeans, Chris Tatum and Joel Srodes.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Danny Hughes, whose 61st birthday was Tuesday; to Max Chapman, who blew out 10 candles Wednesday; to Jessietta Nicholson, who celebrated her birthday Thursday; and to Patricia Lawrence, who celebrates her birthday Sunday, Jan. 16.
ANNIVERSARIES: Congratulations to Phillip and Brenda Perdue, who celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary Wednesday. Belated congratulations to Buddy and Betty Beckett, whose wedding anniversary was Jan. 2, and to Bill and Susan Wagoner, who celebrated their wedding anniversary Jan. 7.
