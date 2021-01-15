Community News
MINISTRY: Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Jack Mease and Len Rogers were unable to travel to Nicaragua for their 24th annual Christmas trip to continue the ministry of building homes for families, of supporting the education of 25 children in primary and secondary school and 19 students in college, and of providing Christmas celebrations for 100 children. With donations and help from several local individuals and groups, they did send money to provide the parties for the children who probably did not receive any other Christmas gift and sent money so that the children may continue to attend school next year ($18,500). Mease says he has a list of five families that need homes, which he hopes can be built in the near future for $3,500 each. If anyone would like to sponsor a house, contact Mease or Roberts. Over the years, 50 homes have been built. To help this ministry, a check may be written to NESH, P.O. Box 731, Barboursville, WV 25504. NESH is short for Nicaragua Education, Shelter and Health Fund Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. One hundred percent of contributions will go toward the work in Nicaragua. They also need a website set up inexpensively. Mease and Rogers invite others to make the next trip with them. Mease can be contacted at http://jackmease.blogspot.com.
SELECTED: Congratulations to Helen Freeman, a teacher at Huntington High School, who was selected as the National Society of High School Scholars’ coach of the year. She teaches theater and speech and coaches the debate team at the high school. She was awarded a $5,000 grant. The HHS debate team recently won first place out of 14 schools at the Western Kentucky Hilltopper debate classic.
ORDAINED: Merritt True, a Cabell Midland High School junior, was ordained last Sunday as a youth elder at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville. A ceremony is usually held in front of the congregation, but because of the pandemic restrictions, Merritt and two other elders were ordained before a session meeting with their family members in attendance. Merritt is the fifth generation of her family to be an elder at Kuhn. She is the daughter of Jon and Caroline True and the granddaughter of Steve and Karen Gold.
MANAGER: The Cabell County Board of Education recently approved Catherine Sedergran as the new Project Award manager. Project Award is a five-year grant that will hire a behavior specialist in three schools to improve mental and emotional health schoolwide.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sandy Pearson, Joe Daulton, Cagney Sargent, Lisa Barriteau, Vanessa Bailey, Patty Blankenship, Sandy Rupert, Bryton Leadman, Shirley Bowen, Nina Forjone, Sean Knisely, Laura Leadman, Bryan Turman, Ron Wooddell, Andrew Vallandingham, Kay Adkins, Amy Troy Masters, Mike Ellis, Chris Tatum, Joel Srodes, Colton Baylous, Charles Statts, Linda Chapman, Mike Welch, Louise Cremeans, Tim Irr, Tridon Adkins, Brady Williams, Luke Erwin, Trent Allen Mosley, Jay Adkins, Phyllis Bias Johnson, Max Chapman and Richard McLeod.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Doris Davis, who celebrated her 89th birthday Wednesday; to Evan Kendall Fleshman, who celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday; to Brayden Michael Thacker, who will blow out nine candles Sunday; and to Marley Kate Moore, who will be 10 years old Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Ed and Kelli Sobonya, Phil and Brenda Perdue, and Basil and Sharon Spence, who celebrated their 49th anniversary Jan. 8.