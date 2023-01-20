The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECOGNIZED: Wendell Adkins was recognized on Jan. 12 at a retirement luncheon to celebrate his 41 years of service to the Village of Barboursville as a police officer. He was promoted to captain upon his retirement and the training facility at Barboursville Parks and Recreation will now be known as the W. W. Adkins Law Enforcement Training Facility. Congratulations, Captain Adkins, for your law enforcement legacy to Barboursville.

EXHIBIT: Everyone is welcome and encouraged to stop by the Barboursville Public Library on Central Avenue to spend some time looking at and enjoying an art exhibit, “Water Colors by Betty McClure,” that will hang from Jan. 23 through Feb. 3. Approximately 300 pieces of art will be displayed including some works by her daughter, Susan Gay Manns, and her three grandchildren: Ashley McClure, Ani El-Eash, and Everly Rechtin. Betty likes to tell the story of her encouraging her daughter and granddaughters to enter an art contest while they were visiting the French Colony Exhibit in Gallipolis, Ohio, last summer. They were thrilled when Susan won a photography contest and granddaughter, Ani, won in the art contest she had entered. Three generations of the McClure family won prizes that day. The library hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

