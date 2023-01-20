RECOGNIZED: Wendell Adkins was recognized on Jan. 12 at a retirement luncheon to celebrate his 41 years of service to the Village of Barboursville as a police officer. He was promoted to captain upon his retirement and the training facility at Barboursville Parks and Recreation will now be known as the W. W. Adkins Law Enforcement Training Facility. Congratulations, Captain Adkins, for your law enforcement legacy to Barboursville.
EXHIBIT: Everyone is welcome and encouraged to stop by the Barboursville Public Library on Central Avenue to spend some time looking at and enjoying an art exhibit, “Water Colors by Betty McClure,” that will hang from Jan. 23 through Feb. 3. Approximately 300 pieces of art will be displayed including some works by her daughter, Susan Gay Manns, and her three grandchildren: Ashley McClure, Ani El-Eash, and Everly Rechtin. Betty likes to tell the story of her encouraging her daughter and granddaughters to enter an art contest while they were visiting the French Colony Exhibit in Gallipolis, Ohio, last summer. They were thrilled when Susan won a photography contest and granddaughter, Ani, won in the art contest she had entered. Three generations of the McClure family won prizes that day. The library hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
ANTHEM: Over 4,000 local fans and thousands of ESPN viewers not only enjoyed an exciting basketball game last Thursday between Marshall University and Southern Mississippi University, but also were treated to a beautiful rendition of the national anthem sung by Marlana Van Hoose, a 27-year-old from Johnson County, Kentucky. Marlana was born with a disease called cytomegalovirus, has been blind from birth, and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She has performed at events all over the country and is the subject of ESPN’s E60 documentary, “Loud and Proud.”
NOVEL: Stop by some local book stores such as Booktenders in Barboursville, The Red Caboose, The Inner Geek, Cicada Books and Central City Cafe in Huntington and purchase Dr. Corley Dennison’s first novel, “When the Center Held True,” a novel about an Appalachian family that faces issues of race and morality in the 1960’s. Dennison, a native of Sutton, West Virginia, was a faculty member of Marshall University for 29 years where he was the former dean of the School of Journalism and associate provost. Later he joined the Higher Education Policy Commission as vice chancellor for academic affairs for seven years before he retired in May 2021. He earned a master’s degree in English from Northwest Missouri State University and a doctorate in education from West Virginia University. He is currently working on two more books and is scheduling book signings in the area. Corley and his wife, Betty, live in Ona; are the parents of three sons — Corey, Brandon and Kevin; and grandparents of four grandsons — Cole, Owen, Fennon and William.
41ST: Congratulations to Ed and Kelli Sobonya who celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Jan. 16 while enjoying a cruise in the Bahamas.
WORKSHOP: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue and 10th Street, Huntington, offers “An Introduction to the Pipe Organ” workshop on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. for piano students and enthusiasts alike. Bruce Rous, the organist and director of music at Johnson Memorial, will lead the workshop and will offer a short introduction explaining how a pipe organ works and sounds. A few lucky participants will get to play the organ. Register for the workshop by Jan. 27 by emailing johnsonmumc@gmail.com or calling the church, 304-525-8116.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Chris Tatum, Addie Qaulls, London Coffey, Haley Waugh, Jill Cochran, Max Stull, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Ron Wooddell, Sue Ann Carroll, Anna Lantz, Bob Miller, Paul Turman Sr., Carla Templeton, Sue Yoak, Cindy McDonie, Betty Brandon, Bob Bledsoe, Kathy Childers, Alicia Underwood, Chuck Adkins, Jay Stiltner, Brandon Heffner, Charles Statts, Amy Mathis, Mike Welch, Libby Bell, Tim Irr, Tridon Adkins, Angie Simmons, Keith Morehouse, Josh Cremeans, Judy Blevins, Trent Allen Mosley, Erin Adkins and Linda Adkins.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Everette Dewey Daniels who celebrated his 96th birthday Monday; to Brayden Michael Thacker who blew out 11 balloons Tuesday; and to Marley Kate Moore who was 12 years old Wednesday; and to Emmaline Stewart, daughter of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and granddaughter of Jim and Sue Stewart, who celebrates her 11th birthday today..
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Steve and Leslie Flouhouse and Herb and Paula Seay.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
