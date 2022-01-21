RECOGNIZED: The Rotary Club of Barboursville recognized Cabell Midland High School students who were selected as students of the month for January at a luncheon meeting last week. They are: Jaden Huffman, senior, son of Josh and Megan Huffman of Ona; Dominic Schmidt, junior, son of Travis and Cristina Schmidt of Milton; Barrett Erwin, sophomore, daughter of Sean Erwin of Huntington and Julie Aldridge of Ona; and Elijah Foster, freshman, son of Jason and Mary Foster of Ona.
FELLOWS: At a recent Barboursville Rotary Club meeting, four members were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows: Jane Stout, club president, Paul Harris +6; Tammie Lewis, Paul Harris +2; Deb Halsey-Hunter; and Craig Stout. One becomes a Paul Harris Fellow when they donate money to the Rotary Foundation, money is contributed by others in their name, or if they have donated time and skills of outstanding service to the organization.
AWARDED: Congratulations to Amanda Waugh, kindergarten teacher at Village of Barboursville Elementary School, who recently was presented a special “VOBE of the Month” award for January for providing a nurturing environment for her students.
ARTISTS: An open house and reception were held Wednesday by Coalfield Development at the West Edge Factory in Huntington to highlight upcoming artistic and creative endeavors in 2022. Current and upcoming work by artists-in-residence Sassa Wilkes and Cat Pleska were presented, as well as work submitted by applicants to the Artist Mentee program.
GREETINGS: I enjoyed holiday greetings via email or Facebook from several Barboursville High School alumni such as Joe Self, a 1953 BHS grad and a 1961 Marshall University grad, who lives in Columbus, Ohio; Paul Valentine, a 1953 BHS grad, who is such a good photographer and lives in Texas: Greg Clary, a BHS 1971 grad and a retired professor at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, whose pictures of nature, especially birds, are beautiful and are frequently published in journals and magazines; Steve Neale, 1968 BHS grad, 1972 MU grad and retired Cabell County teacher, who has enjoyed being a guide at the Kennedy Space Center for several years; William Bane, BHS 1981 grad, who recently made a career move to Virginia from Florida; and Judy Damron Yager, BHS 1981; Diane Moore Greenwell, BHS 1971; Libby Orndorff Killo, BHS 1970; Missi Orndorff Howell, BHS 1977; Nancy Cain Burgess; and several more who keep up with local news by reading The Herald-Dispatch online.
FITNESS: If you are looking for a women’s fitness class, join Stephanie Ross at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall on Monday and Friday at 9:30 a.m. for REFIT. These classes are great for everybody, regardless of age, size or ability. For more information, go to Facebook.com/gettingREFITTwithStephanie.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to London Coffey, Haley Hall Waugh, Jill Cochran, Max Stull, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Miki Shaver, Bryan Turman, Ron Wooddell, Betty Duncan, Ben Dolin, Sue Ann Carroll, Roxie Feese, Anna Lantz, Bob Miller, Daniel Lee Burton, Paul Turman Sr., Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Carla Templeton, Sue Yoak, Tim Yates, Alicia Underwood, Sandy Nash, Martha Parsons, Bonnie Lewis and Donna Walters Smith.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Emmaline Stewart, the daughter of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and granddaughter of Jim and Sue Stewart, who blew out 10 candles Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Herb and Paula Seay, who celebrated their 44th anniversary Monday, and Ed and Kelli Sobonya, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday by touring the Amish country around Berlin, Ohio.
