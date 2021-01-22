FEATURED: Beverly Mills’ home is featured in the March 2021 edition of Country Sampler magazine. Mills says she gets great decorating ideas from the magazine, so she sent a couple pictures of her Easter decorations to it last spring just to show how much she was inspired by the magazine. The editors emailed her back recently to say that the pictures would be used in their March issue. Bev loves decorating and enjoys vintage finds. In one picture that is featured, a high chair was shown that belonged to a friend’s husband when he was a child, as well as her great-grandfather’s cane and her father’s diploma from elementary school.
SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School junior ROTC cadet Jacob Lee has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university that participates in a private pilot-license training program in the summer of 2021. Cadet Lee was selected as one of 230 Air Force ROTC juniors from around the world to be awarded this annual scholarship. He was one of 1,340 cadets who applied for this scholarship. The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. This program requires no military commitment and does not guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.
BORN: Congratulations to new parents Nick and Megan Anuszkiewicz, of Ona, whose daughter, Emery Ann, was born Dec. 29, 2020. Proud grandparents are Paul and Lorri Turman and Mark and Laurie Anuszkiewicz. Great-grandparents are Paul and Karen Turman and Sue Russell, of Barboursville. Megan is employed by Cabell County Schools and Nick by T.C. Energy.
WINNER: Huntington High School senior Isabella Adkins was recognized at a recent Cabell County Board of Education meeting for winning first place in the senior high division of the West Virginia first lady’s student ornament competition. Her ornament, a ceramic elf, is on display in the great hall of the State Culture Center in Charleston. Isabella is the daughter of Derek and Jamie Adkins and the granddaughter of Rod and Karen Adkins, of Barboursville.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Susan Hicks, a caterer and owner of Suzcatering Inc. in Barboursville, who was recently notified that she was a winner of the 2021 Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Awards, an accolade recognizing wedding professionals who excelled in supporting to-be-weds despite unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19. Joshua Ruby with BRAVO Live DJ also won this award. Ruby lives in St. Albans and works in the Barboursville-Huntington-Ashland area.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Haley Hall Waugh, Jill Cochran, Connie Mayle, Max Stull, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Micki Shaver, David Sinclair, Sue Ann Carroll, Ben Dolin, Betty Duncan, Roxie Feese, Anna Lantz, Jessica Brier, Daniel Burton, Bob Miller, Paul Turman Sr., Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Sydney Adkins, Sue Yoak, Alicia Underwood, Martha Parsons, Bonnie Lewis, Tim Yates, Jay Stiltner, Eric Dale Pack, Libby Bell, Angie Simmons, Keith Morehouse, Alex Gue, Angie Neal, Deanna Donahue, Erin Kaplan, Josh Cremeans, Judy Blevins, Shane Lawrence, Brittney Knight, Lenda Burns, Brandon Heffner,Vicki Lambert, Bob Bledsoe and Kathy Childers.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Corine Otis, who celebrated her 38th birthday Sunday; to Jay Adkins, who was 60 years old Tuesday; to Emmaline Stewart, daughter of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and granddaughter of Jim and Sue Stewart, of Barboursville, who blew out nine candles Wednesday; to Sherry Patick, who celebrates her birthday today; and to Chuck Adkins, whose 50th birthday is today.
ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Jack and Sue Jarrell, who celebrate their wedding anniversary today.