PUBLISHED: Jeff Thompson, a former Pea Ridge resident and 1976 graduate of Barboursville High School, recently published his first novel, “Inlet Intrigue: The Trouble in Paradise,” that can be purchased from Amazon and other major stores. Thompson, a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a retired insurance manager of a Fortune100 company, lives on the Grand Strand of South Carolina. He is also the author of a children’s series of books entitled, “Mischief Macaw.”
ALL-STARS: Congratulations to the 6-year-old basketball players who were selected as members of the Barboursville Buddy Basketball League’s all-stars: Madden Watson, Luke Kinker, Corbin Johnson, Wyatt Goad, Lawson Francis, Zayden Saunders, Asa Hatfield and Jarron Flynn. Coaches are Nathan Kinker and Corey Watson.
WINNERS: Cabell County Schools recently announced the Math Field Day individual winners for the county middle schools. They are: Sixth Grade: 1st place — Marshall Fox, Huntington Middle; 2nd place — Laksh Arora, St. Joe Middle; 3rd place — Luke Thomas, Barboursville Middle; and Alternate — Connor Ison, Huntington Middle. Seventh Grade: 1st place — Wyatt Jordan, Milton Middle; 2nd place — Nova Clark, Barboursville Middle; 3rd place — Ronit Arora, St. Joe Middle; Alternate — Vivian Yoost, Huntington Middle. Eighth Grade: 1st place — Logan Sears, Milton Middle; 2nd place — Hardik Arora, St. Joe Middle; 3rd place — Garrett Spelock, Huntington Middle; and Alternate — Thomas Ferrell, St. Joe Middle.
CELEBRATION: My husband, Dick, and I enjoyed several fun days in New York City last week with several members of our family celebrating the wedding of our granddaughter, Shelby Detring, and her fiancé, Max Cohen. Shelby’s parents are our daughter and son-in-law, Robbyn and Brian Detring of Winchester, Kentucky. Max is the son of Janet Cohen of New York City and the late Richard Cohen. Shelby, a University of Kentucky grad who majored in mechanical engineering, is employed by the JP Morgan Chase and Company in New York City and Max, a Syracuse University graduate, is a baseball scout for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. The couple is spending the next two weeks on a honeymoon trip to Bora Bora.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community meal on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is honey baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, desserts and beverages. All are welcome. The meal is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Barboursville. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
REUNION: An all-classes Huntington East High School ’50s reunion will be held on June 24 at the Guyan Country Club. For more details, contact Bill Johnson at guesscreek@gmail.com.
GO RED: The Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Marshall Cardiology are sponsoring the Go Red for Women event to observe the National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month. The event is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1647 9th Ave., Huntington. The public is encouraged to attend and to wear red.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brandon Bunn, Ava Olson, Mike Tatum, David Sinclair, Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Brenda Chapman, Jenny Black, Stephanie Hoover, Emilia Barebo, Kevin Ballengee, Becky Bias, Sandy Nash, Martha Parsons, Bonnie Lewis, Tim Yates, Sherry Patick, Linda Wilkinson, Karen Waller, Dwayne Fuller, John Jeffrey, Brandon Burns, Eric Dale Pack, Christie Marie Proctor, Craston Jean Chapman, Erin Kaphan, Brittney Knight, Natausha Browning, Angie Neal, Deanna Donahue, Tracy West, Erin Kaphan, Justin Darling, Shane Laurence, Avier Banez, Evelyn Scarberry, Rachel Anderson and Shane Lawrence.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Rick Pemberton who celebrated his 74th birthday Tuesday; to Parker Edmund Jackson who blows out 8 candles Saturday; to Christina Holley who celebrates her 25th birthday Sunday; to twins, Jerry Cremeans and Terri Hatfield, who celebrate their 63rd birthdays on Monday, Jan. 30; and to David Moore who will be 65 years old on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
