The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

PUBLISHED: Jeff Thompson, a former Pea Ridge resident and 1976 graduate of Barboursville High School, recently published his first novel, “Inlet Intrigue: The Trouble in Paradise,” that can be purchased from Amazon and other major stores. Thompson, a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a retired insurance manager of a Fortune100 company, lives on the Grand Strand of South Carolina. He is also the author of a children’s series of books entitled, “Mischief Macaw.”

ALL-STARS: Congratulations to the 6-year-old basketball players who were selected as members of the Barboursville Buddy Basketball League’s all-stars: Madden Watson, Luke Kinker, Corbin Johnson, Wyatt Goad, Lawson Francis, Zayden Saunders, Asa Hatfield and Jarron Flynn. Coaches are Nathan Kinker and Corey Watson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you