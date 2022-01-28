SUCCESS: Barboursville native Jessica Ray has enjoyed 24 years working in the culinary arts as a chef in the South. Some of her successful endeavors are working as a chef at the Cloister on St. Simon’s Island, as a private chef on a fleet of train cars for CSX, as a teacher at Williams Sonoma, and as the director of Viking’s cooking school in Atlanta. Chef Jess’ newest career move is being a chef for 200 Alpha Gamma Delta sorority students at Georgia Tech University. Jessica is a 1991 Barboursville High graduate; a 1996 Marshall University grad; and a 2008 graduate of the Art Institute of Atlanta, where she studied culinary arts. She is the daughter of Bill Dan and Pat Ray, of Barboursville.
RECOGNIZED: A Celebration of Excellence ceremony was held Jan. 19 at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston to recognize Brian Casto, West Virginia’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, and Katherine Miller, the 2022 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Both received several awards. Toyota of West Virginia granted Casto the use of a Toyota Sienna for one year as he travels the state for his Teacher of the Year activities. He also received several monetary gifts from sponsors. Miller received monetary gifts from sponsors, a two-night stay at Chief Logan Lodge, an iPad, and glassware from Blenko. Casto, a teacher at Milton Middle School, has taught for 13 years and Miller, the cafeteria manager of Wayne High School, has worked 19 years in this role.
LUNAR NEW YEAR: Ann Nguyen, owner of Pro Nails and Spa in Barboursville, tells me that the Lunar New Year will be observed by the employees there Feb. 1 by wearing red traditional costumes. This holiday has been celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures for over 3,000 years by celebrating with family reunions, plenty of food and celebrations. Wearing the color red indicates good luck for the new year — the Year of the Tiger for 2022. The holiday begins with the first new moon on the lunar calendar.
CORRECTION: The four Rotary Club members who were mentioned as Paul Harris Fellows in last week’s column were from the Princeton Rotary Club, not the Rotary Club of Barboursville.
FREE DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, Jan. 29, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is spaghetti, salad, homemade bread, assorted cookies and beverages. The dinner is sponsored by the GBCO Core Group and the Barboursville Senior Center. All are welcome. Masks are required. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brandon Bunn, Ava Olson, Mike Tatum, David Sinclair, Wade Alexander, Sydney Adkins, Patty Collins, Lauren Fife, Brenda Chapman, Jenny Black, Nathan Wolfe, Stephanie Hoover, Emilia Barebo, Kevin Ballengee, Alexander Mast, Lorre Wilson, Becky Bias, Cheryl Sharp, Sandy Nash, Leland Steele, Britanni Mills-Holbrook, Kim Steele, David Moore, John Jeffrey, Brandon Burns, Eric Dale Pack, Rachel Anderson, Stephanie Ellis, Christi Proctor, Deborah Ward, Crastin Jean Chapman, Christina Holley, Karen Walker, Deanna Donahue, Tracey West, Justin Darling, Shane Lawrence, Avier Bane, Evelyn Scarberry, Christy Sparks and Jon Derbyshire.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Sherry Patick, who celebrated her birthday Sunday; and to twins Jerry Cremeans and Terri Cremeans Hatfield, who celebrate their 62nd birthdays Sunday, Jan. 30. Belated birthday wishes to Everett Dewey Daniels, who celebrated his 95th birthday Jan. 16; and to Doris Strank Davis, whose 90th birthday was Jan. 13.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Andrew and Kristen Johnson and Larry and Joanne Legge.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.