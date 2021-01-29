Community News
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Jay Plyburn, a native of Barboursville, a 2002 Cabell Midland graduate and a 2007 grad of Marshall University with a broadcast journalism degree, who begins a new adventure in his life. He recently became a television news anchor for the “13 On Your Side” weekday morning television show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For the past 10 years, he has worked as a journalist for news stations in Texas, Arkansas and Georgia. He also has a recurring role on “The Resident” (Fox TV), can be seen on “Insatiable” (Netflix), and he does training infomercials for Lowe’s and Home Depot. Jay and his wife, Whitney, enjoy traveling and exploring the great outdoors. He is the son of Jim and Jennifer Plyburn, of Parkersburg, West Virginia.
SERVICE ACADEMIES: Rep. Carol Miller recently nominated six West Virginia high school students to four U.S. military service academies. Nominated from Cabell County are Austin Dempsey, student at Huntington High School and son of Nathan and Barbara Dempsey, U.S. Naval Academy; Jackson Shouldis, student at Cabell Midland High School and son of Eric and Amy Shouldis, U.S. Air Force Academy; Samuel Vance, student at Huntington High School and son of Samuel and Sheri Vance, U.S. Air Force Academy; and Paul Yeoman, student at Spring Valley High School and son of Paul and Alissa Yeoman, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.
90TH: James Reiter, of Barboursville, celebrates his 90th birthday Feb. 23, and his wife, Amy, says that he would be so happy to hear from friends and family. A shower of 90 birthday cards would be a great way to wish him happy birthday. His mailing address is P.O. Box 754, Barboursville, WV 25504.
ALL-AMERICAN: Cabell Midland High School senior Jakob Caudill played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a high school football all-star game at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday. Jakob, a CMHS fullback who ran for nearly 750 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season, plans to join the Marine Corps after he graduates from high school this spring.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mike Tatum, Brian Cobb, Wade Alexander, William Hale, Jenny Black, Brenda Chapman, Patty Collins, Lauren Fife, Nathan Wolfe, Stephanie Hoover, Alex Mast, Kelly McGuffin, Kayla Childers, Becky Bias, Cheryl Sharp, Kailyn Haddox, Marlene Harrah, Janet Heck, Linda Wilkinson, Bill Hess, Jason Carney, Randy Smith, Kim Steele, Sandy Nash, Jon Derbyshire, Chase Littman, Brandon Bunn, Crastin Jean Chapman, John Jeffrey, Stephanie Ellis, Brandon Burns, Christie Marie Proctor, Christina Hensley, Tracey West, Deliah Ward, Rachel Anderson, Justin Darling, Avier Banez, Robin Pool, David Moore, Kathy Byrd Persinger and Connie Ferguson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Parker Jackson, who blew out six candles Thursday, and to twins Jerry Cremeans and his sister Terri Cremeans Hatfield, who celebrate their 61st birthdays Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Andrew and Kristin Johnson and Paul and Karen Turman.