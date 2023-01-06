The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINTER WEDDING: Nicholas Smentkowski and Abby Sage, both grad students at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, wanted a winter scene for their wedding so they flew to Couer D’Alene, Idaho, and were married where there were lots of snow and three-degree weather. Then they went to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where Nicholas’s mother, Beth Adkins, a 1984 Barboursville High School graduate who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, lives. A reception was held in Cape Girardeau at the Glenn House on Dec. 30. Local family members who attended the reception are Kay Adkins, Nicholas’s grandmother; Clara Rose Sadler, great-aunt; Clara Adkins, aunt; and Nancy Jackson, friend. Nicholas’s father, Dr. Brian Smentkowsky, is a former Huntington resident who is currently a professor of political science at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

RETIRED: Congratulations to Derrick Dean, a Barboursville native and a 1978 graduate of Barboursville High School, who recently retired from working more than 41 years in the electrical utilities industry — most recently as chief operations officer at Jackson Energy Cooperative. Derrick, a 1983 graduate of the University of Kentucky where he majored in electrical engineering, lives in London, Kentucky, with his wife, Pat. He is the son of Kathleen Dean of Barboursville and the late Steve Dean. He says that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his young granddaughter, River Ruth Dean.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

