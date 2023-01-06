WINTER WEDDING: Nicholas Smentkowski and Abby Sage, both grad students at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, wanted a winter scene for their wedding so they flew to Couer D’Alene, Idaho, and were married where there were lots of snow and three-degree weather. Then they went to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where Nicholas’s mother, Beth Adkins, a 1984 Barboursville High School graduate who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, lives. A reception was held in Cape Girardeau at the Glenn House on Dec. 30. Local family members who attended the reception are Kay Adkins, Nicholas’s grandmother; Clara Rose Sadler, great-aunt; Clara Adkins, aunt; and Nancy Jackson, friend. Nicholas’s father, Dr. Brian Smentkowsky, is a former Huntington resident who is currently a professor of political science at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.
RETIRED: Congratulations to Derrick Dean, a Barboursville native and a 1978 graduate of Barboursville High School, who recently retired from working more than 41 years in the electrical utilities industry — most recently as chief operations officer at Jackson Energy Cooperative. Derrick, a 1983 graduate of the University of Kentucky where he majored in electrical engineering, lives in London, Kentucky, with his wife, Pat. He is the son of Kathleen Dean of Barboursville and the late Steve Dean. He says that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his young granddaughter, River Ruth Dean.
102: Imogene Davidson observed her 102nd birthday on New Year’s Day with five generations at her birthday party. The family members were Sandra Freeman, daughter; Jim and Rick Freeman, grandsons; Janessa Lusk and Lydia Thompson, great-granddaughters; and Elliotte and Campbell Lusk, great-great grandchildren. Others who attended the party were Melody Freeman, Tanner Thompson and Justin Lusk.
EXHIBITS: Just a reminder: Two interesting art exhibits will hang for just a few more weeks at the Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit, “Vietnam: The Real War,” features 50 large-format photographic images that chronicle the arc of the Vietnam War, curated from the archives of The Associated Press. This exhibit will be offered until Feb. 12 in the Daywood Gallery. In the Daine Gallery, Sassa Wilkes’ “One Hundred Badass Women” exhibit will hang until Jan. 29. This exhibit is oil portraits of 100 women who inspired Wilkes as being extraordinary and influential. Wilkes is a native of Barboursville and a 1999 Cabell Midland High School graduate who earned a BFA degree in sculpture and a Master of Arts degree from Marshall University. Wilkes is currently the artist-in-residence at West Edge Factory in Huntington.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the clubhouse at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The devotion will be given by Jeanie Hanley and the pledge to the flag will be led by Courtney Parsley. The hostess committee is Beverly Beldon, Marlene Thacker and Carole Boster. For more information, call 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Neal Adkins, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Betty Stepp, Ken Ambrose, Bittner Ballard, Breigh Nibert, Ashley Kinker, Eddie Roach, Don Haddox, Clara Rose Sadler, Carter Seaton, Angela Harbour, Donna Flowers, Gary Le Parl, Barbara Thompson, Jackie Underwood, Barbara Johnson, Donna Walters Smith, Draven Spradling, Rick Call, Jordan Braley, Rosalene Fox, Debbie Gibson, Michele Epperson, Julie Ketchum, Judy Dean, Sabrina Martin, Mary Thomas, Craig Armstrong, Robert Wood, Britney Beltz, Amy Smith, Zinna Erwin, Chase Toppings and Stffani Grady.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Jake Nash, who celebrated his 19th birthday Tuesday; to Chloe Elyse Maybin whose 16th birthday was Tuesday; to Audrey Young who was 7 years old Tuesday; to Jack Chapman who became a teenager on Wednesday; to Sally Raney who celebrated her 81st birthday Thursday; to Asher Colt Browning who blows out 2 candles today; to Connor Andrew Adkins who will be 5 years old Saturday; and to Sadie Mae Chapman who celebrates her 2nd birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Buddy and Betty Beckett, Rossie and Marla White, Richard and Leesa Marcum, and Cale and Teresa Maybin.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
