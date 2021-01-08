Community News
LIONS CLUB: During the past holiday season, the Barboursville Lions Club collected more than $900 as bell ringers for the Salvation Army at the Barboursville Walmart. The members who volunteered in two-hour shifts one Saturday in December were Lennie Roe, Leland Steele, Bernice Hesson, Kitty Kelly Smoot, Joe Weber, Larry Poynter, Cindy Forman, Charlie Smoot, Christine Hall, Sharon McKenna, Joshua Meek, Charles Buzzard, Lib Ciccolella, Marie Majdalany, Phyllis Smith, Richard Cornwell, Hope Moody, Janet Artrip, Jean Cornwell and Charles Francis. The organization also provided 27 area families with Christmas food baskets, which were funded by a grant secured through Walmart by Tennyson Thornberry and a generous donation from Tim Forth of FoodFair stores. The Barboursville Baptist Church’s parish hall was used to prepare and distribute the baskets.
COMPETES: Kudos to John Sloan, of Huntington, who competed in the Sixth Battle Run Obstacle Race held in Hometown, West Virginia, on Jan. 2. This 0.65-mile obstacle course, designed and built by Army Special Forces veterans, offers a scenic trail run as well as a variety of obstacles to climb, crawl under, carry, flip, balance, etc. This course is the same length as the walking path around Lake William at Barboursville Park, but it is basically uphill. Each participant must complete two laps and may complete three laps in the extreme (toughest) division. Sloan, beating four other competitors, came in first in that division. Cash prizes were awarded. The next race is scheduled Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. More information may be found at http://battlerun.eventbrite.com or on its Facebook site.
TALK: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be held on Jan. 12 from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom. The presenter will be Dr. Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic and St. Joseph Central High School. She will discuss education during a pandemic. Tuesday Talks are free to members and $10 for non-members. Beginning March 1, membership fees will be $50 for a year. For more information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Neal Adkins Sr., Howard Cobb, Trina Smith, Barbara Ellis, Ken Ambrose, Bittner Ballard, Amy Hall, Eddie Roach, Don Haddox, Clara Rose Sadler, Jordan Braley, Rick Call, Rosalene Black, Jennifer Seay Ashford, Breigh Nibert, Ashley Kinker, Chris McGhee, Mike Blower, Brock Herrenkohl, Libby Burdette, Shawn Kelley, Kyleigh Snell, Greg Bunn, Donna Nash Flowers, Jackie Underwood, Barbara Bledsoe Johnson, Donna Walters Smith, Stefani Grady, Vera Mae Fox, Chase Toppings, Michele Lee Epperson, Derek Morgan, Mary Thomas, Zinna Erwin, Lynn Jarrell, Chris Morris, Amy Nance, Jim Shafer, Michael Fleshman, Lisa Powers, Kent Powers, Andrew Mershon, Danny Hughes, Amy Smith, Karen Estep, Jack Chapman and Smoke Matthews.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Jake Nash, who celebrated his 17th birthday Sunday; to Sally Ramey, whose 79th birthday was Tuesday; to Connor Andrew Adkins, who blew out three candles Thursday; to Charlotte “Charlie” Dacci, who celebrates her first birthday Saturday; and to Travis Sexton, who celebrates his birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Carl and Beverly Eden, Buddy and Betty Beckett, Bill and Susan Wagoner, and Cale and Teresa Maybin.