Community News
EXHIBIT: Marshall University’s juried art exhibition, “Reframing Appalachia,” opened this week in the Drinko Library. This exhibit showcases regional artists’ work that reflects their lives in Appalachia. The exhibit consists of original photography, sculptures, paintings, poems and short works of writing. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 in the third floor atrium. Guests are invited to meet the artists and discuss their artworks. Local artist Vernon Howell has seven works in the exhibit — paintings of regional points of interest; a contemporary mixed media work; and a wood relief panel of Grandma’s sayings. The show dates are Jan. 13 through May 11. The Drinko Library is located on the western side of Marshall’s campus beside Old Main.
ROTARY: The Rotary Club of Barboursville celebrated its 39th anniversary Jan. 8 with charter members Jack Dilley, David Groves and Ron DeTemple being recognized. Several members received Paul Harris Fellow awards that recognize exceptional service: Dina Foster, Charles Hiner, Regan Alford and Michael Bonner — first-time award; John Lee — second-time award; Vicki Dunn-Marshall, Robin Brandon and Tony Martin — multiple awards. Shari-Tackett Messinger received her fourth PHF award, and a PHF award was given posthumously for her husband, Steve Messinger.
SHOW: Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red show choir offers its 2020 Winter Wonderland dinner and show premiere this weekend at the school for a $15 ticket that can be purchased from a choir member or at the door. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, a chicken and dumpling dinner will be offered with show afterward; on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m., a pork loin dinner; and on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 p.m., a spaghetti dinner.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. The program, “What’s on your Mind?”, encourages Westmoreland residents to share ideas and concerns. Neighborhood Watch signs will be available. For more information, call 304-429-2428.
VALENTINES: The Thunder Tones, a mixed-gender chorus that sings a cappella music in the barbershop style, offers a singing Valentine for $50 that will be delivered Feb. 13-14. Your special Valentine sweetheart will receive two songs, a rose and a card. To order, call 304-302-NOTE (6683).
