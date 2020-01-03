WINNERS: Congratulations to the winners of the Barboursville home Christmas decorating contest — Carolyn DeJarnett, first place; Heather Blackburn, second place; and Molly Fisher, third place. Winners of the business decorating contest were Hair Concepts, first place; Village Medical Center, second place; and Melody Frye LPC, third place.
SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for December by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are: Gracie Hightower, senior; Ty Watts, junior; Grant Mullins, sophomore; and Sophie Easton, freshman.
CLUB: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Candi Parsley will give the devotion; Courtney Parsley, the pledge to the flag; and Gean’e Revely, with the Lupus Support Group, is the guest speaker. The hostess committee is Freeda Crockett, Joyce Clark, Sandi Martin and Carole Boster.
HONORS: Six members of the Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum have been selected to two honor choirs. R.J. Blankenship, Faith Mundstock and Kate Sullivan are members of the 2020 WVACDA High School Honor Choir and Johnathan Edwards and Elijah Henry are members of the 2020 ACDA Southern High School Honor Choir. Special recognition to Kate White who was selected as a member of both choirs. Ed Harkless is the director of the CMHS Collegium Musicum.
DANCES: If you are looking for a fun calorie-burner idea, join Dick Newman as he hosts monthly couple dances at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., for $15 per person. The dates are: Jan. 10; Feb. 21; March 20; April 17; May 15; June 19; July 17; and Aug. 21. For more information, call 304-736-5380 or email DNBL@msn.com.
MEMORIAL: Funds are still needed to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. To donate, send checks to Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. Fifth St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Other ways to send donations may be found on the Facebook site: Marshal Football Memorial. Follow the progress of the restoration on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Neal Adkins Sr., Charles Racer, Logan Bryant, Howard Cobb, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Betty Stepp, Ken Ambrose, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Courtney Dilcher, Irene Saxton, Parker Smith, Todd Strickland, Xavier Cory, Grayson Kinner, Brenna Mitchell, Beverly Eden, Donna Flowers, Jackie Underwood, Mickey Holley, Ginger Lynn Plumley, Kaylo Jo Byrd, Chuck Woods, Julie Ketchum, Judy Dean, Salisina Martin, Robert Leon Wood, Lisa Powers, Brittney Nicole Beltz, Sally Marie Ramey, Wilma Joyce and Bob Melon.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twins Levi and Luke Marshall who celebrated their birthdays Sunday; to Audrey Adel Young who blew out four candles Thursday; to Chloe Elyse Maybin who became a teenager Thursday; to my grandson, Jake Nash, who gets to take his driver’s test today; and to Greg Johnson who celebrates his 70th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively, Lou and Ken Morris, Howard and Sandy Pullin, David and Lisa Sheets, Earnest and Wanda Davis, Jeff and Rosalene Black, Chris and Diana Black, Fred and Pat McCarty, and Rossi and Marla White who celebrated their 60th anniversary on New Year’s Day.