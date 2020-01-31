Community News
CHOSEN: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red, Scarlette and Collegium Musicum students who were chosen to perform last Saturday at the West Virginia American Choral Directors Association’s all-state concert in Charleston: Tyler Nicely, Sophie Eastone, Aslynn Mills, Jacob Carter, Taylor Glenn, Faith Mundstock, Kate Sullivan, Kate White and R.J. Blankenship. Special congrats to Jacob Carter who was selected as a soloist.
RECEPTION: Mike and Millie Ballard, of Barboursville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary (Jan. 24) with a reception on Sunday at Crossroads United Methodist Church. They are the parents of one daughter, Sheri Knuckles of Huntington. Mike is a Realtor with Bunch Real Estate Associates and Millie recently retired from a career in accounting.
CHAMPIONS: The Barboursville Buddy Basketball league recently held its end-of-year tournament with the following teams as champions and all-tournament team selections. The second- and third-grade boys championship team is: Dick’s Sporting Goods — Bentley Shirkey, Kamden Porter, Grant Dailey, Tyler Long and Kellan Smith; and Marco’s Pizza — Randen Roberts. Second- and third-grade boys all-tournament team members are Bentley Shirkey, MVP, Kamden Porter, Randen Roberts, Luke Fetty, Caden Richardson and Stephen Montoya. The fourth- through sixth-grade girls championship team is: Stalwart Insurance — Braylan McGuire, Joli Dino and Abby Crow; Marshall Orthopaedics — Tia Harris, Gracie Day, Hannah Elazab, Kathleen Stoner, Lacey Tabor and Hallie Adkins. The fourth- through sixth-grade girls all-tournament team is Braylan McGuire, MVP, Joli Dino, Tia Harris, Aubree Sowder and Kate Oxley.
NOMINATED: Congresswoman Carol Miller recently announced that 10 West Virginia high school students have been nominated to four U.S. military service academies. Nominated from Cabell County are: Connor Scott Chapman from Cabell Midland High School, whose parents are Ronald and Carla Chapman of Milton — U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy; Jacob Van Nostrand from CMHS, whose parents are John and Christine Van Nostrand of Culloden — U.S. Naval Academy; Samuel Joseph Haikel from IMG Academy, whose parents are Dr. Lee and Jane Haikel of Huntington — U.S. Military Academy; and Ethan Robert Proctor from Huntington High School, whose parents are John and Karen Proctor of Huntington — U.S. Naval Academy.
BLOOD DONATION: The American Red Cross extends its urgent call for donors of all blood types — especially types 0 negative and 0 positive — to give blood or platelets. Blood donation opportunities in Cabell County next week are: Monday, Feb. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic High School, 600 13th St., Huntington; and Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marshall University Campus Christian Center, 17th Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Mike Tatum, Brian Cobb, Wade Alexander, William Hale, Phyllis Hegwood, Kevin Ballengee, Alex Mast, Kelly McGuffin, Kayla Childers, Martha Thacker, Karen Boggess, Scott Waugh, Janet Heck, Becky Bias, Linda Wilkinson, Bill Hess, Jason Carney, Randy Smith, Isaiah Sobonya, Joan Gue, Randy Rollyson, Jon Derbyshire, Stephanie Ellis, Brandon Burns, Christina Hensley, Tracy West, Deborah Ward, Rachel Anderson, Justin Darling, Xavier Banez, Christy Sparks, Kathy Byrd Persinger, Scott Poston, Stephanie Crum, Robbie Journell, Kim Gooch and Koral Midkiff.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to twin sisters Jerry Cremeans and Terri Hatfield who celebrated their 60th birthdays Thursday; to Devin Mullins whose 16th birthday is Sunday; and Nevaeh Davenport who blows out 11 candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Paul and Karen Turman, Rick and Karen Treadway, Larry and Joanne Legge, Keith and Melanie McSweeney, Bill and Suzi Hess, and Jeff and Candy Rollyson.