Community News
FEATURED: Three area residents or former residents were featured on television this week, both locally and nationally. Eddie and Vicki Smith’s home on East Pea Ridge was shown on WSAZ-TV, emphasizing their Christmas decorations and how they store the decorations for 28 trees and for every room in their house and outside the house. Each room has a different theme, such as a teacher tree, a Dale Earnhardt tree, a Marshall University tree, two Hallmark magical revolving trees, etc. Both Vicki and Eddie are Barboursville High School graduates who host several groups in their home during the holidays to enjoy their spirit of Christmas.
‘LIVE’: On Sunday night, Barboursville High School 1980 graduate Kirti Vithalani and his K-9 dog, Sultan, were featured in a segment of “Live PD” on the A&E channel while Vithalani was making a high-risk stop. Vithalani is a corporal with the Wilmington, North Carolina, police department and is married to the former Theresa Paul, who is also a BHS 1980 grad.
COMPETING: On Monday evening, Huntington native Mary Wolfe-Nielson and her husband, Tyce, were invited back to compete on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” The couple resides in Las Vegas and their act, a remarkable aerial acrobatics routine, is professionally known as Duo Transcend. They perform internationally with Cirque du Soleil. Mary is the daughter of Kim and Debbie Wolfe, of Huntington.
MEMORIAL: On her Facebook page, Robin Howell introduces herself as “a girl trying to save a Marshall Football Memorial.” Daughter of local artist Vernon Howell, Robin and her sister, Jennifer Howell Pierson, have solicited funds for several months to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that was placed in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on 5th Avenue in Huntington to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. At this time, approximately half of the needed funds of $15,000 have been collected and restoration has begun. Pi Kappa Alpha brothers who were instrumental in getting the memorial created are Tom Nash, John Bodo, Mike Staton, Larry Carter, Tom Ennuis and Benny Bryant. Talented artist and retired Barboursville High School art teacher Vernon Howell created the sculpture. To donate, mail a check to Marshall Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041; www.gofundme.com/marshall-football-memorial; or other ways found on the Facebook site: Marshall Football Memorial.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program begins the new year with a Tuesday Talk on Jan. 14 at The Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Kimberly McFall from the Marshall University College of Education and Professional Development will speak about safety and privacy measures on social media. The talk is free to members and $10 for non-members.
DANCE: Join Dick Newman for the first ballroom dance of the year for couples at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, for $15 per person. For more information, call 304-736-5380 or email DNBL@msn.com.
TRIP: The Barboursville Senior Center is offering a bus trip to Savannah, Georgia, from April 27 to May 2 for $585 per person/double occupancy. The trip includes a two-night stay in Beaufort, South Carolina. For more information, call 304-736-5092. Deadline for sign-up is Feb. 15.
CELEBRATE: Belated wishes to John and Rosetta Butcher who celebrated two special occasions recently. They celebrated Rosetta’s birthday Dec. 31 at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary Jan. 3.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Trina Smith, Barbara Ellis, Sandy Pearson, Bittner Ballard, Amy Hall, Joe Daulton, Cagney Sargent, Sarah Stultz, Leigh Shepard, Jarrah Vance, Charles Williams, Lisa Sheets, Logan Hamilton, Jordan Braley, Rick Call, Rosalene Black, Jennifer Seay, Barbara Johnson, Andrea Harbour Gardner, Donna Walters Smith, Mary Thomas, Craig Armstrong, Lynn Jarrell, Chris Morris, Amy Nance, Jim Shafer, Michael Fleshman, Mary Ellen Byrd Young, Lisa Powers, Stella Jane Moore, Sally Marie Ramey, Kent Powers, Earlene Heiner Agee, Andrew Mershaun, Danny Hughes, Greg Johnson, Stefani Grady, Chase Toppings, Zinna Erwin, Derek Morgan and Karen Estep.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Doris Strank Davis who celebrates her 88th birthday Monday, Jan. 13, and to Paige Omohundro who celebrates her 92nd birthday Sunday, Jan. 12.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Glenn and Karen Earl, Cale and Teresa Maybin, and Phil and Brenda Perdue who celebrate their 52nd anniversary Sunday.