LIONS CLUB: The Barboursville Lions Club met June 14 and presented scholarship checks and framed certificates to four recipients — Emma Londeree, Abby Adkins, Kenzie Nottingham and Hannah Johnson. Also during the meeting, new member Stacy Layne was inducted into the club. The following new officers were installed: president Joe Weber; first vice president Hope Moody; secretary Kitty Kelly-Smoot; treasurer Tom Turman; membership chairperson Stacy Layne; service chairperson Larry Poynter; and marketing/communications chairperson Mindy Backus. Members of the Board of Directors are program coordinator Becky Howard; club LCIF coordinator Lib Ciccolella; Lion Tamer Scott White; Tail Twister Bernice Hesson; and director (two-year term) Janet Artrip. On June 10, I wrote about six members of the Barboursville Lions Club’s Leo youth club, but I inadvertently stated they were sponsored by the Barboursville Rotary Club. My apology to the Barboursville Lions Club that is so proud of its Leo Club.
ACADEMY: Congratulations to Luke Bird, Cabell Midland High School senior who will attend the Governor’s Honors Academy at Fairmont State University this summer. This GHA offers 165 to 170 of West Virginia’s top-achieving students a three-week learning experience that will help prepare them for their senior year and beyond. Luke’s proud parents are Steve and Melissa Foster Bird. Other Cabell County students who qualified to attend this session are Sydney Barbour and Katherine Meek from Cabell Midland High School and Claire Barrios, Samuel Felinton and Ava Webb from Huntington High School.
SUPPORTIVE: Mya Shull, Cabell Midland High School senior, has a supportive fan base that likes to congratulate her about her honors she has received in school, such as winning first place in the National Mobymax and being inducted into the National Honor Society at CMHS. Her parents are Wilkie Shull and Amy Jones; her proud grandparents are Connie Callopi and Bob and Judy Bledsoe; and her great-grandmother is Mary Jane Ours. Other supporters are Aunt Alisha, Todd, Greg, Tasha, June and Mawma Yan.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to my husband, Dick Spencer, who made his fifth hole in one June 24 on hole No. 2 at Riviera Golf and Country Club. Greg Racer witnessed the ace.
CELEBRATE: Jim and Jennifer Plyburn, of Lavalette, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last week by traveling and sightseeing through Michigan and visiting their son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Whitney, in Grand Rapids, where they celebrated Jay’s birthday.
BOOK: Anna Todd will promote her new book, “The Falling” (on sale July 5), at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Books-A-Million in Barboursville at the Huntington Mall. The first novel in a new trilogy, “Brightest Stars,” the book tells of her experience as a military spouse.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sarah Crank, Lyndsay Chapman, Rick Chapman, Marilyn Savilisky, Sally Williams, Charlann McKenna, Patty Mast, Russ Witten, Rosetta Blake, Tina Cornwell, Rita Kelly, Allen Smith, Mark Baker, Cinda Harkless, Robert Grizzell, Vince Keys, Doug Townsend, Michele Hale, Doug Adams, Ryan Jobe, Amy Boone McClure, Missi Orndorff Howell, Janessa Lusk, Rusty Prichard, C.D. Hoskins, Mary Kelly, Arlene Conner Ferguson, Shane Gue, Willa Walker Midkiff, Alivia Kirby, Tammy Blowfield, Melanie Roberts, Greg Lipscomb, Patty Journell, Krista Christian, Mindy Webber, Raymond Byrd, Rick Adkins, Leana Powers, John Monday, Rachel King and Janice Spurlock.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Janet Fisher, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Roy Crockett, who was 75 years old Tuesday; to twin brothers Noah and Eli Holley, who were 10 years old Thursday; to Wilma Smith, who celebrates her 86th birthday today; to Charlie McLaurin, whose birthday is July 4; and to Bob Mallory, of Proctorville, who will celebrate his 90th birthday July 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mark and Yvonne Wilson, Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Chip and Julie Merritt, David and Susan Reed, Tim and Amy Moore, Roger and Linda Hamilton, Jason and ReShawna Smalley, Rick and Tammy Adkins, Rick and Penny Byrd, and Dalvin and Wendi Hawthorne.
