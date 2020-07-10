Community News
MEETING: On Tuesday, June 30, the Barboursville Lions Club met in Barboursville Park for the first time since March 10 because of the pandemic. Officers for the 2020-21 year were installed: Joe Weber, president; Jan Roe, secretary; Kitty Kelly Smoot, treasurer; Tom Turman, membership chairperson; Larry Poynter, service chairperson; and Leland Steele, marketing/communications chairperson. Board of Directors members are: Becky Howard, program coordinator; Lib Ciccolella, club LCIF coordinator; Charles Buzzard, lion tamer; Bernice Hesson, tail twister; and Jack McKenna, director. Students who were awarded $1,000 scholarships were presented their checks and framed certificates: Brooke Powers, the Roger A. Hesson scholarship; Savannah Skaggs, the John T. Fife scholarship; and Megan Skeens, the Willis Hertig/Claude Thornburg scholarship. The Barboursville Lions Club/Leo Scholars Awards of $500 each were presented to Zoe Hoopes and Marcos Javier.
COMPETING: Kudos to Cabell Midland High School senior Miranda Brooke Vaughn, who has been selected as one of 15 students in the state to be a finalist in the West Virginia Scholar Program competition. She is competing for a full-ride scholarship to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.
HIRED: Congratulations to Cody Carter who is the new head football coach at Huntington East Middle School. Carter, a 2012 Cabell Midland High School grad, graduated from Marshall University where he was a member of the MU Thundering Herd football team.
FEATURED: Chip and Julie Merritt were featured in the “meet your neighbors” section of the July “Barboursville Life” magazine. Both are Barboursville High and Marshall University grads and have owned Kitchens by Woody’s for 13 years. They also have another interesting job/hobby, which is breeding and raising high-end alpacas on their 82-acre farm. They are the parents of two sons, Brad and Levi, and four grandchildren, Marlo, Nash, Myles and Kasen.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Ellis, Emma Olson, Justin Forman, Leo Savilisky, Kaitlyn McPherson, Erik Weingardt, Rob Blake, Callie Nease, Matt Reed, Caleb Sexton, Rebekah Gill, Amy Holley, Lydia Goodson, Sam Collins, Brayden Sobonya, Edra Gibson Clark, Sharon Smith, Jerry Lake, Emilea Burgh, Matt Pittman, John Swanson, Reeves Kirtner, Jamayka Johnson, Taylor Artis, Kayla Taylor, Coty Smith, Elaine Blackaby, Rebecca McKee, Jennifer Ingram, Bill McDaniel, Lexus Beard, Trina Adkins, and Dawn Robbins.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Peggy Adkins whose birthday was Monday; to my daughter, Conde Rice, who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Ilyssa Dawn McKinney who was 21 years old Monday; to Norma Frazier whose birthday was Tuesday; to Jack Carpenter, a retired lineman/electrician, who celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday; to Pete Davidson who celebrated his 72nd birthday Thursday; to Jordawn De Anna Dunfee who celebrates her 25th birthday today; to Kerry “KK” Adkins who celebrates his 80th birthday Saturday; to Joan Nicely Bundy whose 74th birthday is Sunday; to Maylena Renee Kennedy who blows out four candles Sunday; and to Sylvia Fortner who celebrates her 73rd birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Craig and Leslie Simpson, Josh and Sarah Harless, Rick Walker and Joan McPherson, Nathan and Suzanna Davenport, Matt and Whitney Stead, Lewis and Connie Rutherford, Joey and Jill Lynd, Jeff and Barb Townsend; Bill and Susan Wheeler, and Charlie and Mertie Woolcock who celebrate their 70th anniversary Saturday, July 11. Belated anniversary congratulations to two couples, Harold and Becky Bias and Dennis and Theresa Miller, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries recently.