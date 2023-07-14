The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RETIRED: Herb and Paula Seay of Barboursville enjoyed a retirement party last Saturday, July 8, hosted by their children Jennifer Ashford, Charlie Seay and Jayson Seay at Melody Frye’s Village House Venue with Susan Hicks (Suzcatering) catering the event. Herb worked for Setzer’s World of Camping for 51 years and Paula worked the same number of years but in different jobs including the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, HIMG and as the Village of Barboursville recorder for the past nine years. Both are Barboursville High School grads in 1973 and 1974 respectively. Family members who helped them celebrate are Charlie’s family — his wife Angie and children Rayen, Ellis and Barrett; Jayson and his wife Emilee; and Jennifer’s family — her husband Heath and children Presley and Leo. The Seays have already planned a couple trips to begin their retirement and Paula will be serving as a Barboursville city councilwoman for the next four years.

GRADUATIONS: Adam and Amy Lawson celebrated two graduations in their family recently. Their daughter, Sydney Adkins, graduated magna cum laude from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with minors in management, technology and English. She also graduated as a member of the Marshall University Honor College and the Society of Yeager Scholars. Their son, Sawyer, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with honors and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall. Proud grandparents are Larry and Julia Dickens.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

