CAPTAIN: Coast Guard Petty Officer Tim Washington, a 2006 Cabell Midland High School grad, recently joined the crew of the USCGC Barque Eagle after he completed a five-year assignment along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Eagle is the only active duty sailing vessel currently in military service. BM1 Washington enlisted in 2006 and is a mast captain on board the Eagle. He joined the crew of the Eagle on June 24 in Key West and is currently in Hamilton, Bermuda. The Eagle will sail back to New London, Connecticut, arriving July 21, and Tim, his wife and two children will live in Connecticut. Tim’s parents are Alan and Teresa Washington, of Barboursville.
EAGLE SCOUT: Congratulations to Huntington High School junior Talmadge “Ty” Stacks, who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout by completing a project to benefit the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. The project consisted of organizing the construction of a new roof for the outside kennels. He had help from his Scoutmaster, Stephen Stacks, and fellow Scout members. Ty is a member of Boy Scout Troop 12, which is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Huntington.
SWORN IN: Five West Virginia natives joined the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2026 as they were sworn in for Plebe Summer on June 30 in Annapolis, Maryland. William E. Pitkin, a graduate of Cabell Midland High School, is one of the 1,200 candidates selected out of 16,000 applications. The plebes will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of the Plebe Summer. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy, midshipmen earn a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 25 majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
GOLF: After completing five golf matches, the women who are competing in the intrastate golf competition for this area are ready to participate in the state competition July 21 at Edgewood Golf and Country Club in Charleston. Creekside is in first place; Sugarwood, second place; Esquire, third place; Guyan, fourth place; and Riviera, fifth place. Medalists for the last match at Riviera are Cindy McDonie and Janet Fisher.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Sgt. Eddie Prichard of the Huntington Police Department will give an updated report on crime in Westmoreland. Bryan Chambers, director of communications for the City of Huntington, will discuss the city’s recycling program. The guest speaker will be Tyler Bowen, City Council representative for District 1. He will request input on projects in the area to use the $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for the district. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
TRACTOR: For fun for all ages, plan to attend the 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show in Barboursville on Aug. 6 at Sadler Field, 6501 Farmdale Road. This event, which carries on the heritage and memories of our ancestors, offers antique tractors, cars and trucks; hit-miss engines; farm machinery; a swap meet; arts and crafts; food concessions; and a tractor parade at 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Jim Edmonds, 304-634-7006; Glenn Harden, 304-634-8383; and Tony Woodrum, 304-308-0672.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Ellis, Justin Forman, Braydon Lane, Norman Alexander, Callie Nease, Becky Holton, Pierce Cory, Mary Beth Kuhn, Larry Yost, Ninette Hass, Laura Darby, Abby Sobonya Reale, Kelli Sobonya, Rylee Marcum, Josh Perry, Chris Beard, Kayla Taylor, Jo Wheeler, Tom Taylor, Sylvia Fortner, Ronald Plybon, Bunny Wheatley, Sandra Monday, Dylan Lee Ratliff, Nathan Fleshman, Colton Brady Shaffner, Cale Maybin, Dana Mitchell, Rachel McDonald, Rebecca McKee, Carolyn Jean Wilkers, Dawn Robin, Lyndsay Trogan, Scott Madden, Katie Floyd, Mark Doll and Helen Noe.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Patricia Shephard, who celebrated her 85th birthday Monday; to Mayless Renee Kennedy, who blew out six candles Tuesday; to Eli Andrew Hawthorne, who became a teenager Wednesday; and to Irene Dacci, who will celebrate her 94th birthday Saturday. Belated wishes to Cabell Midland High School 2022 graduate Hunter Williams, who celebrated his 18th birthday July 9.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Josh and Sarah Harless, Nathan and Brendi Nibert, Buck and Cathy Conard, John and Donna Thomas, Corley and Betty Dennison, Rick and Helen Arthur, Tim and Brittney Adkins, Greg and Brenda Bunn, Shane and Amy Masters, and Charles and Mertie Woolcock, who celebrated their 69th anniversary Monday.