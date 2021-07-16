GOLF: The Bellefonte Ladies’ Golf League of Bellefonte Golf and Country Club in Ashland hosted another successful Ladies’ Golf Jamboree on Monday, with 47 area golfers enjoying a fun day of golf. Committee members who made the day possible are Chairperson Leigh Ann Billups, Linda Blair, Margaret Stroth, Becky Gerhinger, Debbie Lewis, Missi Baker, Karen Radjunas, Jane Mains, Mary Kay Washburn, Joyce Neill, Jacque Brownstead, Stephanie McKnight, Allison Christie, Beverly Shaffer and Joan Murialle.
REUNITING: Laurie Sammons of Barboursville is counting the days until she is with her three children and 17 grandchildren for the first time in three years, mainly because of the COVID-19 restrictions. She and her husband, Hank, plan to travel to her hometown, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the lake country of Bemidji, Minnesota, to join 25 family members. One son is joining the group from Toulouse, France, where he has been a missionary for Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ International) for 18 years.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Candy Rollyson, who was the first flight winner in the 98th West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship golf tournament at Berry Hills Golf and Country Club in Charleston on July 13. Twenty-eight golfers participated in the three-day event. Rollyson, a 1971 Barboursville High School graduate, lives in Barboursville with her husband, Jeff.
VISIT: My husband, Dick, enjoyed a front porch visit with his childhood friend, Bill Curry, on Monday. Bill, a 1953 Barboursville High School graduate and a retired pediatrician, lives in Richmond, Virginia. His late wife, Charlotte Browning Curry, was also a Barboursville native and 1954 B.H.S. grad.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Congratulations to Pam Feaganes, of Huntington, who made her first hole-in-one on July 9 at Florence, Kentucky’s World of Golf. Witnessed by Peggy Smith, Pam aced the 145-yard, par 3, 13th hole with a 5-wood.
CELEBRATION: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association and the Westmoreland Woman’s Club co-sponsor a Huntington sesquicentennial (150-year) birthday celebration at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. A picnic dinner of hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and dessert will be available. Current or former Westmoreland residents and their families and friends are welcome to this free event and are encouraged to bring written essays of memories of Huntington, copies of pictures of area events, family/school reunions, etc., to be submitted for placement in a time capsule to be opened in 100 years.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Norman Alexander, Brayden Lane, Callie Nease, Becky Holton, Eldon Paugh, Lee Blake, Pierce Cory, Mary Beth Kuhn, Larry Yost, Kelli Sobonya, Abby Sobonya Reale, Rylee Marcum, Stephanie Bailey Whiteman, Jim Thornburg, Linda Stull, Peggy Esslinger, Shirley Amos, Molly Maddox, Tim Effingham, Barbara Thornburgh, Nathan Fleshman, Janet Marie Adkins, Jordan Hart, Wade Maybin, Jo Wheeler, Tom Taylor, Sylvia Fortner, Ronald Plybon, Colton Brady Shaffer, Candy Rollyson, Cabe Maybin, Rick Mullins, Dana Mitchell, Rachel McDonald, Carolyn Jean Walters, Lyndsay Trogan, Chris Beard and Scott Madden.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Mayless Renee Kennedy, who blew out five candles Monday; to Eli Andrew Hawthorne, who was 12 years old Tuesday; to Dylan Lee Ratliff, whose 21st birthday was Wednesday; to Irene Dacci, who celebrates her 93rd birthday Friday; to Laura Darby, who celebrates her birthday Saturday; and to Sophia Wilks, who blows out eight candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Roy and Shirley Bledsoe, Nathan and Brendi Nibert, Buck and Cathy Conard, Rick and Helen Arthur, Tim and Brittney Arthur, Bob and Judy Loudermilk, who celebrated their 65th anniversary, Charles and Mertie Woolcock, who celebrated their 68th anniversary July 11, and John and Joan Sharp, who celebrate their 71st anniversary Sunday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.