Community News
CAMP: Five local girls — Abigail McNeely, Ashton Alfrey, Lyndsey Keaton, Drea Rog and Cayleigh Wallace — were signed up to attend summer camp at the West Virginia Baptist Camp at Cowen, West Virginia, when the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The camp was canceled, but two of their mothers, Mary Jane McNeely and Connie Alfrey, decided to make the camp experience happen for the girls. The McNeelys have a home in Summersville, so McNeely and Alfrey took the girls there and set up camp. They used materials that had been sent to the girls from Camp Cowen when they registered for the camp — camp in a box — and scheduled the girls’ days similar to a regular camp, such as Bible studies, competitive activities, special meals, devotions, campfires and songs. This is sure to be one camp experience these girls will remember.
GOLF: Three women’s golf teams will represent this area at the West Virginia Women’s Intra-State golf tournament next week at The Raven Golf Course at Snowshoe. Five teams have competed for this opportunity, and the top three teams have earned the right to compete at The Raven on July 23. The teams are Sugarwood Golf and Country Club, first place; Riviera Golf and Country Club, second place; and Esquire Golf and Country Club, third place. Medalists for the four local competitions are Kaci Boyd at Creekside; Kaci Boyd and Drema Watts at Esquire; Candy Rollyson at Sugarwood; and Colleen Thew at Guyan.
TEACHER: Good luck to Meghan Salter, a gifted education teacher at Martha Elementary, who is one of the five finalists for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award. For the past five years, Salter has incorporated drone technology into her classroom curriculum and organized a multi-school “Drone Olympics.” The 2021 State Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall, and the winner will participate in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Meghan and husband, Kenny, live in Huntington. She is the daughter of Nancy Webb, of Coal Grove, Ohio, and the daughter-in-law of Bill and Nancy Salter, of Barboursville.
ACHIEVER: Kudos to Audrey Cavender, a Cabell Midland High School junior, who is featured as a young achiever in the July edition of the Barboursville Life magazine. Audrey is a member of the CMHS Rhythm in Red show choir, dance captain of the Scarlettes show choir and a member of the CMHS varsity cheerleading squad. After graduating from high school, she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in nursing. Audrey is the daughter of Ronnie and Melissa Cavender, of the Barboursville/Ona area.
70 YEARS: Johnny and Joan Browning Sharp, of Barboursville, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 18. Both are Barboursville High School grads. Johnny’s hobbies were playing and coaching baseball when he was young, and for many years he has been singing and playing his guitar with a local group called the Garage Boogie Band. He retired from INCO (Special Metals) with 37 years’ experience. Joan worked in banking for many years and is active in Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she has sung in the choir for over 70 years. They have four children: Reverend Catherine George, Reverend Tom Sharp, Duane Sharp and Leslee Cassidy; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
