ARTIST: Barboursville artist Vernon Howell has four pieces of art in the French Art Colony’s 53rd juried exhibit in Gallipolis, Ohio. Three pieces received honorable mention awards, and one piece received a first-place award. The winning pieces of art will hang throughout July. Howell also has two pieces entered in the Best of West Virginia show at Tamarack.
MEETING: The Barboursville Lions Club holds its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic at the Barboursville community building on Central Avenue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Cabell Midland High School graduates — Alan “AJ” Messinger, Sydney Riffe, Kylie Fisher and Elaina Blickenstaff. Four $500 achievement awards will be given to Ian Hoopes, Kate White, Ashley McClure and Levi Ellis.
OFFICERS: The 2021-22 Barboursville Lions Club officers are Joe Webber, president; Jan Roe, secretary; Kitty Kelly Smoot, treasurer; Tom Turman, membership chairperson; Larry Poynter, service chairperson; and Leland Steele, marketing/communications chairperson. The Board of Directors are Becky Howard, program coordinator; Lib Ciccolella, club LCIF (Lions Clubs International Foundation) coordinator; Charlie Buzzard, Lion Tamer; Bernice Hesson, Tail Twister; and Jack McKenna, director. The Lions Recreation, Inc. leaders are Lib Ciccolella, president; Joe Weber, vice president; Dr. Charles Francis, secretary; Joe Weber, treasurer; Richard Cornwell, two-year member; and Tom Turman, one-year member.
CHAMPS: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland Lady Knights, who are the 2021 West Virginia State AAA softball champions. Selected to the first team all-Mountain State Conference are Rielly Lucas, senior; Simone Blanks, senior; and Hailey Roe, junior. Jessica Terry, junior, was selected to the second team all-Mountain State Conference, and Quinnlyn Ballengee, freshman, received honorable mention.
MARKET: The Barboursville Farmer’s Market, 6501 Farmdale Road, is open each Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and offers a great selection of fresh produce. This Sunday, July 4, at 6 p.m., it will host several local food trucks before the fireworks display at 10 p.m. provided by the Village of Barboursville.
CONCERT: An old-fashioned patriotic concert will be presented by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Kenova Towne Square under the direction of Bill Galloway. Admission is free.
REOPENING: The Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave., reopens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, with coffee, tea and sweets. Lunch will also be served.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Rick Chapman, Sarah Crank, Marilyn Savilisky, Sally Williams, Charlann McKenna, Russ Witten, Julie Witten, Rosetta Blake, Tina Cornwell, Rita Kelley, Allen Smith, Cinda Harkless, Robert Grizzell, Vince Keys, Doug Adams, Michele Hale, Doug Townsend, Trudy Black, Jean Durham, Marsha Dean, Dale Adkins, Heath Wooten, Rachel Ann King, Janice Spurlock, Peggy Knapp, Missi Orndorff Howell, Mary Kelly, Arlene Conner, Patty Hambrick, Willa Walker, Beverly Brown, Rachel Ann King, Olivia Kirby, Heather Whitman, Tammy Blowfield, Kristi Christian, Mindy Webber, Kourtney Walters, Melaine Roberts, Greg Lipscomb, Roy Crockett, Monica Revely, Raymond Byrd, Sherry Hardin, Michelle Barker, Rick Adkins, Chrystal Artis and Jazmine Willis.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Janet Fisher, who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Patty Journell, whose 70th birthday was Tuesday; to father and son Randy and Corey Jackson, who celebrated their birthdays Wednesday; to Alice Bias, who celebrates her birthday Friday; to Wilma Smith, who celebrates her 85th birthday Friday; and to Charlie McLaurin, whose birthday is July 4.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mark and Yvonne Wilson, Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Chip and Julie Merritt, David and Susan Reed, Roger and Linda Hamilton, Drew and Kim Watson, Rusty and Carla Westcott, Rick and Tammy Adkins, Roy and Rhonda Crockett, Dalwin and Wendi Hawthorne, David and Candy Steele, Rick and Penny Byrd who celebrated their 48th anniversary Tuesday, and Garland and Peggy Knapp of Lesage who celebrate their 66th anniversary Friday.