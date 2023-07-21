OFFICERS: The Barboursville Lions Club recently elected its officers for the next fiscal year. They are: Hope Moody, president; Joe Weber, secretary; Lib Ciccolella, treasurer; Stacy Layne, membership chairperson; Mindy Backus, marketing/communications chairperson; Larry Poynter, service chairperson; Joe Weber, club LCIF coordinator; Scott White, Lion Tamer; James Moody, Tail Twister; and Janet Artrip, director.
PLAY: The Alchemy Theatre recently offered the play, “Bright Star” to sold-out crowds at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts in Huntington. This year-round community theater company is now preparing for the play “The Book Women” by Rachel Bublitz, which will be performed Sept. 8-10. Officers and members of the board of directors are Nora Ankrom, executive director; T. Michael Murdock, artistic director; Dr. Todd Green, president; Sheila Meade, 1st VP; Jenn Naglee, 2nd VP; Owen Reynolds, secretary; Akia Rice, treasurer; and Chuck Herndon, Nikki Jervis, Mige Naglee and Mary Williams, board members.
