TRIP: Kevin and Melody Hall, of Barboursville, enjoyed a Woodmen Life incentive trip July 9-15 to Killarney, Ireland. They stayed at the Europe Hotel and Resort and toured the Beara and Dingle peninsulas and Blarney Castle, where they kissed the Blarney Stone.
VACATION: Seven 1976 Barboursville High School alumni enjoyed a friends-at-the-beach vacation this week hosted by Rosalene Messick Black at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Most of the friends — Terri Perry McConda, Laura Hawk Hutchinson, Terri Roach Owens, Cathy Wentz Easley, Andy Spencer Watson and Denise Walker — have known each other since elementary school days.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to Carolyn Outman, who made a hole in one Sunday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston. She used a nine iron to ace hole No. 10. Stacey Duty, Annette Thayer and Becky Lane Brogan were the witnesses.
GOLF: My husband, Dick, planned his own 87th birthday party Wednesday by inviting his grandsons and sons-in-law to play golf with him at Riviera Golf Course. Five grandsons out of six played — Corey Watson of Barboursville; Danny Stacy of Grove City, Ohio; Spencer Detring of Dayton, Ohio; and Carson and Jake Nash of Nicholasville, Kentucky. His oldest grandson, Drew Watson, lives in Seattle, Washington, and could not celebrate with them. Sons-in-law who joined in the fun were Bill Watson of Barboursville; Brian Detring of Winchester, Kentucky; and Jeff Nash of Nicholasville, Kentucky.
CHOIR: Congratulations to Highlander Chamber Choir members Precious De La Rosa, Lily Robinson and Jayden Eller, who will travel to National Harbor in November to represent Huntington High School in the 2022 All-National Choir. This choir is made up of 200 members of the best high school singers from across the country.
SCHOLARSHIP: Benjamin Paul McElroy, a 2022 Huntington High School graduate, recently was awarded the Huntington Rotary Club’s scholarship, the President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial, which provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for four years, for a total of $5,000. McElroy is involved in several community service organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State and serving as a certified volunteer umpire and coach for Huntington Little League. He has been an altar server at Huntington St. Joseph Catholic Church for 10 years.
BAKE SALE: The Pea Ridge Women in Faith will have a rummage and bake sale at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The Pea Ridge United Methodist Men will sell hot dogs and beverages. Proceeds from these two events will fund mission and church projects.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Linda Chapman, Lee Blake, Mary Frances Burns, Ron Foss, Jim Allman, Allen Dutton, Caroline Thomas, John R. Thomas, Shayne Miller, Steve Gold, Michelle Haddox, Theresa Miller, Caroline Roma, Lance Cory, Wild Bill Templeton, Nick Clark, Kelly Carter, Ashley Corder Montanola, Corey Hall, Bonnie Hazir, Phil Perry, Heather Reed, Michelle Protzman, Ethel Irene Artrip, Connie Keaton, Paula Jenkins, Shelley Jobe Gibson, Jack Mease, Jean Fowler Biggs, Jason Swann, Candy Rollyson, Elizabeth Marie Howard, Bryan Mowdy, Kayce Beltz, Wade Maybin, Paul Arthur, Robin Lane, Colleen Toppings, Brenda Adkins, Laura Adkins, Melanie Archer, Kirston Bess, Sharon Ross Caldwell, Rick Mullins, Tim Arthur, Jena Herman, Jeremy Spears, Jordan Hart, Sherry Hagley, Barbara Townsend, and twins Kody Adkins and Kayla Adkins, who celebrate their 33rd birthdays Saturday.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Sophia Wilks, who blew out nine candles Monday; to Mae Welch, whose 93rd birthday was Tuesday; to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, who celebrated her 75th birthday Wednesday; to Tracy Urian, whose 60th birthday was Wednesday; to Richard Minnix, who celebrated his birthday Thursday; to Curtis Lane, whose 91st birthday was Thursday; to Kristina McClure Williams, who celebrated her 40th birthday Thursday; to my sister, Gladys Butcher, who celebrates her 95th birthday today; and to Sunny Hammers, whose birthday is today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Kim Tatum, John and Sue Cummings, Todd and Kathy Lester, Dwayne and Lisa Templeton, Brian and Marieanne Cordle, Ryan and Melissa Stewart, Heath and Jenn Seay Ashford, Kody and Shelley Adkins, John and Lenda Burns, and Ron and Tammy King of Barboursville, who celebrate their 35th anniversary July 25.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
