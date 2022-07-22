The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TRIP: Kevin and Melody Hall, of Barboursville, enjoyed a Woodmen Life incentive trip July 9-15 to Killarney, Ireland. They stayed at the Europe Hotel and Resort and toured the Beara and Dingle peninsulas and Blarney Castle, where they kissed the Blarney Stone.

VACATION: Seven 1976 Barboursville High School alumni enjoyed a friends-at-the-beach vacation this week hosted by Rosalene Messick Black at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Most of the friends — Terri Perry McConda, Laura Hawk Hutchinson, Terri Roach Owens, Cathy Wentz Easley, Andy Spencer Watson and Denise Walker — have known each other since elementary school days.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

