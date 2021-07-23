FRIENDS AT THE BEACH: Ten 1976 Barboursville High School alumni enjoyed a friends-at-the-beach week hosted by Rosalene Messick Black recently at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Several of the friends — Lee Anne Wilson Beckett, Andy Spencer Watson, Terri Perry McConda, Laura Hawk Hutchinson, Terri Roach Owens, Terri Burk Priddy, Cathy Wentz Easley, Denise Walker Johnson and Pam Gillispie Hammock — have known each other since elementary school days.
51ST: Congratulations to Brian and Marianne Cordle, who celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last Saturday, July 17, with a party at the home of their daughter, Rebecca, and her husband, Rick Robinson, in Huntington. The party was also hosted by their three other children — Ed Cordle, Erica Mullins and Jessica Sturgeon. Forty-five friends and family members attended with Marianne’s sister, Joni Malloy, and her husband, Pat, traveling from Knoxville, Tennessee; Brian’s sister, Deborah Kouns, from Ashland; and Marianne’s brother, Mike Abney, of Huntington. This party was also celebrated for the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, which could not be celebrated last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Brian and Marianne are both retired from Cabell County Schools — Brian as a band director at Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School and Marianne as a teacher at Milton Middle School.
PERFORMANCE: The Classic Groove Band, a seven-piece group of seasoned musicians who feature music from the ’40s to the ’90s, will perform at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7. Admission is by donation, with proceeds benefiting the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. Members of the group are Sandra Byrd-Chapman, Lisa Thompson, Shannon Cheetham, Ben Clark, Bill Spangler, Gary Higgenbotham and John Martin.
LUNCH: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County (DWCCC) has its monthly luncheon Saturday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. The program will include presentations by Del. Chad Lovejoy and Del. Sean Hornbuckle.
SALE: The Pea Ridge United Methodist Women sponsor a rummage sale Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. Baked goods and bottled water will be available for purchase. Proceeds will fund mission and church projects. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
GOSPEL: Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 4th Avenue and 31st Street, Huntington, invites everyone to hear southern gospel recording artist Shawn Camp, who will minister in song Sunday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Linda Chapman, Heather Reed, Paula Jenkins, Tracy Urian, Jean Biggs, Jack Mease, Connie Keaton, Kristina Williamson, Shelley Jobe Gibson, Barbara Gunn, Mary Francis Burns, Ron Foss, Jim Allman, Allen Dutton, Kati Higdon, Lance Cory, Wild Bill Templeton, Nick Clark, Corey Hall, Bonnie Hazir, Kelly Carter, Ashley Corder, Phil Perry, Barbara Townsend, Susan Erwin, Bryan Mowdy, Gary Matheny, Colleen Toppings, Brenda Adkins, Laura Adkins, Melanie Archer, Kirston Bess, Sharon Rose Caldwell, the Rev. Tim Arthur, Jeremy Spears, Lindell Duke, Faye Slugantz, twins Kody and Kayla Adkins, Sherri Hagley, Steve Napier, Alana Mooney, Savannah Wick, Kayce Beltz, Landon James and Hunter Lycans.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Mae Welch, who celebrated her 92nd birthday Monday; to my husband, Dick Spencer, who celebrated his birthday Tuesday; to Carolyn Williamson, whose 74th birthday was Tuesday; to Jimmy Smoot, who was 77 years old Tuesday; to Richard Minnix, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday; to Paul Arthur, who was 75 years old Wednesday; to my sister, Gladys Butcher, whose birthday was Thursday; to Sunny Hammers, who celebrated her birthday Thursday; and to Corbin Fenton, who celebrates his birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jeff and Christi Nash, John and Sue Cummings, Todd and Kathy Lester, Mike and Kim Tatum, Roy and Jan Blankenship, Dwayne and Lisa Kay Templeton, John and Lenda Burns, Kody and Shelby Adkins, and Ron and Tammy King, who celebrate their 34th anniversary Sunday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.