Community News
JAMBOREE: A special shout-out to the committee at Bellefonte Golf and Country Club in Kentucky who made the Ladies’ Golf Jamboree a fun day of golf for 40 area golfers July 17. Committee members are Stephanie McKnight, Leigh Billups, Linda Blair, Becky Gehringer, Debie Radjunas, Alison Christy, Beverly Shaffer, Margaret Stroh and Missi Baker.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to Holli Leep, who is valedictorian of Fairland High School’s 2020 graduating class. She is also a National Wendy’s High School Heisman winner, and she received the Franklin B. Walter scholastic award for being the top student in Lawrence County, Ohio. Holli’s extracurricular activities included being the captain of the varsity cheerleading team and a varsity softball player. She plans to attend Otterbein University, where she will major in molecular biology. She has been accepted into the early assurance medical school program that allows her to complete her undergraduate classes in three years and then be automatically accepted into Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Holli is the daughter of Rusty and Shawna Leep, of Proctorville, Ohio, and the granddaughter of Gary and Pam Leep and Linden and Linda Skeens.
AWARD: Kudos to Dr. Sandra Copley, who was recently recognized with the Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award based on her dedication, achievements and leadership in family practice. Dr. Copley is a medical provider at Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. in Huntington.
ART: Three art exhibits are planned for the next several months at the Cultural Center in Charleston and at Tamarack. An “Emerging Artists” juried show will hang from Aug. 20, 2020, through March 1, 2021, at the Cultural Center. Two exhibits are planned at Tamarack. The first one, “Back to our Routes,” a juried exhibit, will hang from Aug. 8 until Sept. 20. The theme of the show emphasizes the attachment the artists have for West Virginia, with their artwork showing the wonder and excitement of West Virginia as a place away from the stress of life. The second exhibit at Tamarack, “The Best of West Virginia,” is not juried and is open to all artists who are 18 years old and over. It will hang from Nov. 2, 2020, through June 3, 2021. Contact the Cultural Center and Tamarack for more information.
NEW JOB: Dr. David McConda, son of Joe and Terri Perry McConda, of Ashland (Barboursville High School 1976 grads), recently joined the practice of Pomeroy and Rhoads Orthopaedics PLLC in Louisville, Kentucky. McConda specializes in all aspects of adult and pediatric spinal conditions. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Georgetown College in Kentucky before attending medical school at the University of Louisville. He went on to complete orthopaedic surgery residency training at West Virginia University’s School of Medicine. He then completed an orthopaedic spine surgery fellowship at the OrthoCarolina spine center in Charlotte, North Carolina. McConda, his wife, Sara, and their four children live in Louisville.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Linda Chapman, Paula Jenkins, Tracy Urian, Jack Mease, Connie Keaton, Kristina McClure Williams, Helen Lewis, Shelley Jobe Gibson, Barbara Gunn, Evadeen Kesler, Al Bacon, Maggie McPhail, Sherri Nash, Jim Allman, Allen Dutton, Ron Foss, Jeff Mast, Kati Higdon, Buck Conard, Gina Crews, Steve Gold, Michelle Haddox, Theresa Miller, Caroline Roma, Colleen Toppings, Jerry Zornes, Bridget Shelton, Shirley Staggs, Ethan Lyons, Tammy Pate, Jason Hicks, Karen Treadway, Patty Anderson, Bonnie Hazir, Wild Bill Templeton, Nick Clark, Corey Hall, Phillip Perry, Rodney Montgomery, Chuck Boggs, Susan Erwin, Paul Arthur, Brenda Adkins, Laura Adkins, Melanie Archer, Kirston Bess, Sharon Ross Caldwell, Barbara Townsend, Tim Arthur, Jimmy Smoot, Jena Herman, Jeremy Spears, Lindell Duke, Faye Slugantz, Woodson Proctor and Kayce Scarberry Beltz.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my husband, Dick, who celebrated his birthday Monday; to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, whose birthday was Monday; to Bryan Mowdy, who celebrated his 50th birthday Monday; to Richard Minnix, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Jean Biggs, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Marla White, who celebrated her 79th birthday Tuesday; to my sister, Gladys Butcher, whose birthday was Wednesday; to Sunny Hammers, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Hunter Lycans, who blew out one candle Thursday; to twins Kody and Kayla Adkins, who celebrated their birthdays Thursday; and to Landon James Hundley, who will be 3 years old Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Kim Tatum, Mike and Millie Smith, John and Sue Cummings, Todd and Kathy Lester, Raymond and Rosetta Blake, Tom and Tammy Ross, Kody and Shelby Adkins, Jeff and Christi Nash, Roy and Jan Blankenship, who celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, and Brian and Marieanne Cordle, who celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday.