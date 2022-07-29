INDUCTED: Congratulations to Coach Jerry Smalley and his son, Jerod, who were both inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame at a dinner in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center last Saturday. Coach Jerry, who will start his 45th year of coaching track and field this fall, has coached more than 40 state champion athletes. Coach Ted Williams, Jerry’s lifelong friend and mentor, inducted him. Jerod was recognized for his athletic accomplishments as an athlete at Marshall University and Cabell Midland High School as a West Virginia state shot put champion and for his award-winning career in sports journalism that has covered numerous national events. He is an anchor/reporter for NBC 4 Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Each inductee will have a display at the museum in Artie, West Virginia. Speakers at the event were Coach Bobby Pruett, Coach Don Nehlen, Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin.
PITCH: Brian Casto, the West Virginia Teacher of the Year, lived a dream Thursday as he threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game in Cincinnati. Casto is an eighth-grade West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle School.
KUDOS: Kudos to the Huntington High School advanced placement teachers whose students exceeded the AP West Virginia pass rates or the AP global pass rates — Isaac McKown, AP biology; Marissa Dillon, AP English language; Heather Reed, AP English literature; Amy McElroy, AP English literature; Eric Canady, AP environmental science; Kelly Kauffer, AP human geography; Steve Freeman, AP psychology; and Courtney Johnson, AP U.S. history.
CROWNED: Congratulations to Chloe Armentrout and Ava Johnson, who were crowned 2022 Cabell County Fair Queen and 2022 Cabell County Fair Teen, respectively.
TRACTOR SHOW: The 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show will be held Aug. 6 at Sadler Field, 6501 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. This event offers antique tractors, cars and trucks, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, a swap meet, arts and crafts, food concessions, and a tractor parade at 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Contact Jim Edmonds, 304-634-7006; Glenn Harden, 304-634-8383; or Tony Woodrum, 304-308-0672, for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Scott Hesson, John B. Riffe, Shane Summers, Mike Qualls, Katelynn Harless, Shirley Phillips, Kati Higdon, Buck Connard, Gina Crews, Richard Jimison, Cotton Smith, Brenda Keys, Ruth Ann Townsend, George Lusher, Mya Shull, Donna Weekley, Bobby Thew, Rusty Westcott, Mark Conner, Susan Erwin, Scott Webber, Lindell Duke, Kevin Joe Hawthorne, Carrie Miller, Teresa Byrd Mahoney, Clint Meadows, Lana Sue Adkins, Britney Ariana Spence, Suzanne Thompson-Coburn, Larry Lambert and Billie Jo Dillon Holtz.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Corbin Fenton, who celebrated his 83rd birthday Monday; to Faye Slugantz, who celebrated her 80th birthday Tuesday; to Jamie Lou Adkins, who celebrated her 50th birthday Wednesday; to Donnetta Spence, whose 50th birthday was Wednesday; to Sharon Jones Shockley, who celebrates her 75th birthday today; to Braydon Alan Adkins, who becomes a teenager Sunday; and to Liam James Edward, who blows out eight candles Monday, Aug. 1.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Raymond and Rosetta Blake, Greg and Gina Crews, Dudley and Rita Vititoe, and Norman and Paulette Fulks.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
