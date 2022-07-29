The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

INDUCTED: Congratulations to Coach Jerry Smalley and his son, Jerod, who were both inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame at a dinner in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center last Saturday. Coach Jerry, who will start his 45th year of coaching track and field this fall, has coached more than 40 state champion athletes. Coach Ted Williams, Jerry’s lifelong friend and mentor, inducted him. Jerod was recognized for his athletic accomplishments as an athlete at Marshall University and Cabell Midland High School as a West Virginia state shot put champion and for his award-winning career in sports journalism that has covered numerous national events. He is an anchor/reporter for NBC 4 Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Each inductee will have a display at the museum in Artie, West Virginia. Speakers at the event were Coach Bobby Pruett, Coach Don Nehlen, Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin.

PITCH: Brian Casto, the West Virginia Teacher of the Year, lived a dream Thursday as he threw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game in Cincinnati. Casto is an eighth-grade West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle School.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

