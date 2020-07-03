Community News
SERVICE: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, will have a parking lot service Sunday, July 5, at 10:45 a.m. with its newly appointed minister, the Rev. Shannon Blosser, leading the drive-in church service while participants tune into the broadcast from their cars on 101.1 FM. To help combat the spread of COVID-19, the church will remain closed but will continue to provide services in the parking lot and will be live on Facebook and YouTube. Blosser, an elder in the West Virginia Annual Conference, comes to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church after serving churches in Kentucky and West Virginia. He is a 2002 graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and a 2011 graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary. Before entering the ministry, Blosser worked as a journalist for newspapers in West Virginia and North Carolina. Two of his favorite memories as a reporter are an interview with NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick and meeting Arnold Palmer at the Stonewall Resort. Blosser and his wife, Abbi, have two children, Noah and Thaddeus.
GOLF: Congratulations to Peggy Trocin, of Huntington, who shot her age (80) when she played golf at Sugarwood Golf Course on June 25.
SCULPTURE: Robin Howell recently gave an update about the Marshall Football Memorial — the sculpture of a crouching football player created and donated by Vernon Howell to honor Marshall University’s 1970 football team that died in a tragic plane crash. The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity erected a memorial in front of the fraternity house where it stayed until last fall when the fraternity property was sold. Plans were then made to restore the sculpture. West Virginia artist Mike Sizemore, of Mountain Artworks Studio in Athens, West Virginia, began restoring the figure to the original design. The latest work on the sculpture was on Wednesday when the football player got a hip replacement. Donations are still needed to complete the restoration and may be made by visiting the GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marshall-football-memorial.
FEATURED: Nathan and Brendi Nibert and their daughters, Breigh and Winnie, of East Pea Ridge, were the family that was featured in the June edition of “Barboursville Life” magazine. Nathan, a 2004 Cabell Midland High School and 2009 Marshall University grad, owns and operates Village Realty Group Inc. in Barboursville, and Brendi, a Spring Valley High School and MU grad, is a pre-K teacher at Nichols Elementary.
